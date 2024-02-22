EXPOSED: Michael Jackson's Ex-Bodyguard Spills About The 'Real Reason' Late Pop Star Underwent Nose Surgery

Matt Fiddes, who worked with the music legend for more than a decade, said the chart-topping performer had long been subject to ridicule over the size of his nose on a recent episode of "The Steven Sulley Study" podcast, but that wasn't why Jackson opted for a rhinoplasty.

"He used to get teased by his family a lot over the size of his nose — being called big nose and all of this stuff," Fiddes said.

"He used to say his dad used to be the main one. 'You didn't get that from me, you got that from your mom, you didn't get that from my side of the family' — it hurt him a lot."