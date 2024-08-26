Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt 'Locked in Hollywood's Nastiest Divorce Feud': He Knows There Will Be Resolution — So Has Nothing to Lose by Dropping Fight

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ‘Locked in Hollywood’s Nastiest Divorce Feud’: He Knows There Will Be Resolution — So Has Nothing to Lose By Dropping Fight
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been locked in a bitter divorce battle since 2016.

By:

Aug. 26 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie purchased the centuries-old 1,200-acre Château Miraval for $28.5million in 2008, the Hollywood A-listers had no idea more than a decade later the French property would be at the center of their never-ending bitter divorce.

RadarOnline.com can reveal their nasty divorce and custody battle turned even worse when Pitt sued Jolie for selling her stake in the winery to a Russian billionaire in February 2002.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie brad pitt locked hollywoods nastiest divorce dropping fight
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt has had little contact with his children since his split from Jolie eight years ago.

Ever since the sale, the exes have been pointing fingers at each other through ongoing court filings – with Pitt vowing not to give up despite the dirty mudslinging taking place.

Pitt, 60, and Jolie's, 49, legal nightmare began when she filed for divorce in September 2016 after an infamous plane incident.

In her filings, Jolie requested custody of their six children, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

After Pitt filed his lawsuit over Jolie's share of Château Miraval, she filed a $250million cross-complaint claiming Pitt only wanted to obtain sole custody of the estate as a form of "revenge" in their ongoing split and custody battle.

A source said: "There is no contract, written or verbal, that Pitt can point to that said if she refused to purchase her share that she can't sell to anyone else. In fact, Pitt is the one who said they would not need a contract for that."

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie brad pitt locked hollywoods nastiest divorce dropping fight
Source: MEGA

Jolie often brings her and Pitt's six children to support her on the red carpet, like here during the premiere of Eternals in November 2021.

Jolie's legal team also claimed she intended to sell her half of the estate until Pitt insisted she sign an "expansive" NDA.

The NDA said Jolie could not speak about "Pitt's physical and emotional abuse of her and their children".

The battling NDAs quickly became a huge issue in their split and even Pitt's lawyer claimed "the issue of NDAs has become a key battleground in the dispute".

Article continues below advertisement

He continued: "Jolie claims she backed out of selling her stake to Pitt after he asked her to sign an 'unconscionable' NDA agreement as part of the business deal – but this interest is undermined by her own routine use of NDAs.

"For Pitt to equate common NDA business that routinely use covering certain information employees learn at work with information to stop a woman from using his history of terminal abuse is shameful."

MORE ON:
Brad Pitt
Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie brad pitt locked hollywoods nastiest divorce dropping fight
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie branched out and produced the broadway smash The Outsiders amid her ugly ongoing feud with Pitt.

Although the Maleficent star's team claims the NDA was "specifically designed to force her silence," the Fight Club star insists he was not trying to use the NDA to cover up any form of abuse.

While the mega-stars continue to battle it out in court, there is one person who thinks Pitt should just "step up" – Jolie's often outspoken father, Jon Voight.

Article continues below advertisement

Voight said: "I wish that would be over. It's tough. I wish they found a way to make peace.

"I think that the kids need some stability."

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie brad pitt locked hollywoods nastiest divorce dropping fight
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt started dating in 2004 and married in 2014 at Château Miraval.

He added: "I love the kids and I love my daughter, and I want Brad to step up, too, and do what he has to do and end this nonsense."

Pitt refused to comment on Voight's statement, but a source close to him said he is sticking to his guns in to leave a better legacy for his children.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.