Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt 'Locked in Hollywood's Nastiest Divorce Feud': He Knows There Will Be Resolution — So Has Nothing to Lose by Dropping Fight
When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie purchased the centuries-old 1,200-acre Château Miraval for $28.5million in 2008, the Hollywood A-listers had no idea more than a decade later the French property would be at the center of their never-ending bitter divorce.
RadarOnline.com can reveal their nasty divorce and custody battle turned even worse when Pitt sued Jolie for selling her stake in the winery to a Russian billionaire in February 2002.
Ever since the sale, the exes have been pointing fingers at each other through ongoing court filings – with Pitt vowing not to give up despite the dirty mudslinging taking place.
Pitt, 60, and Jolie's, 49, legal nightmare began when she filed for divorce in September 2016 after an infamous plane incident.
In her filings, Jolie requested custody of their six children, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
After Pitt filed his lawsuit over Jolie's share of Château Miraval, she filed a $250million cross-complaint claiming Pitt only wanted to obtain sole custody of the estate as a form of "revenge" in their ongoing split and custody battle.
A source said: "There is no contract, written or verbal, that Pitt can point to that said if she refused to purchase her share that she can't sell to anyone else. In fact, Pitt is the one who said they would not need a contract for that."
Jolie's legal team also claimed she intended to sell her half of the estate until Pitt insisted she sign an "expansive" NDA.
The NDA said Jolie could not speak about "Pitt's physical and emotional abuse of her and their children".
The battling NDAs quickly became a huge issue in their split and even Pitt's lawyer claimed "the issue of NDAs has become a key battleground in the dispute".
He continued: "Jolie claims she backed out of selling her stake to Pitt after he asked her to sign an 'unconscionable' NDA agreement as part of the business deal – but this interest is undermined by her own routine use of NDAs.
"For Pitt to equate common NDA business that routinely use covering certain information employees learn at work with information to stop a woman from using his history of terminal abuse is shameful."
Although the Maleficent star's team claims the NDA was "specifically designed to force her silence," the Fight Club star insists he was not trying to use the NDA to cover up any form of abuse.
While the mega-stars continue to battle it out in court, there is one person who thinks Pitt should just "step up" – Jolie's often outspoken father, Jon Voight.
Voight said: "I wish that would be over. It's tough. I wish they found a way to make peace.
"I think that the kids need some stability."
He added: "I love the kids and I love my daughter, and I want Brad to step up, too, and do what he has to do and end this nonsense."
Pitt refused to comment on Voight's statement, but a source close to him said he is sticking to his guns in to leave a better legacy for his children.
