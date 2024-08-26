Ben Affleck to Deal 'Major Public Snub' to Jennifer Lopez in Wake Of Split — as Pair Get Set for War Over Joint Millions Earned While Married

Her filing further revealed she did not have a prenup in place when she tied the knot with the Good Will Hunting star in July 2022, meaning their individual earnings over the last two years would be community property.

Over the course of their brief marriage, the 55-year-old turned out four films, including her $20million self-funded project This is Me... Now: A Love Story, which told the tale of the pair's rekindled romance.

She also launched her own brand of cocktails.