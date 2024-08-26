Your tip
RadarOnline
BREAKING NEWS
Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck to Deal 'Major Public Snub' to Jennifer Lopez in Wake Of Split — as Pair Get Set for War Over Joint Millions Earned While Married

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck dishes a major snub to Jennifer Affleck amid their divorce battle.

By:

Aug. 26 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

There's apparently a lot of love lost between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar-winner is dishing a major snub to J Lo by ditching the red carpet premiere of their latest film together in the wake of their ongoing divorce battle, in which millions of dollars are up for grabs.

jennifer lopez life spiraling out of control tour axed films slammed
Source: MEGA

J Lo's divorce filing revealed she did not have a prenup, meaning individual earnings would be community property.

J Lo, 55, filed for divorce from her fourth husband on August 20. She cited "irreconcilable differences" in her filing and listed their separation date as April 26, confirming rumors the pair had been living separate lives for months.

The On the Floor singer, who has an estimated net worth of $400million, did not request spousal support – and asked the court to deny spousal support for Affleck, 52.

ben affleck estranged jennifer lopez kids long time rfk jr daughter
Source: MEGA

J Lo is worth $400million and Affleck is worth an estimated $150million.

Her filing further revealed she did not have a prenup in place when she tied the knot with the Good Will Hunting star in July 2022, meaning their individual earnings over the last two years would be community property.

Over the course of their brief marriage, the 55-year-old turned out four films, including her $20million self-funded project This is Me... Now: A Love Story, which told the tale of the pair's rekindled romance.

She also launched her own brand of cocktails.

jennifer lopez life spiraling out of control tour axed films slammed
Source: MEGA

The On the Floor singer's new film, Unstoppable, was produced by Affleck's production company, Artists Equity.

Affleck, who has an estimated net worth of $150million, was also hard at work. He starred in two films and recently wrapped production on the sequel to his 2016 hit The Accountant.

Without a prenup, earnings from J Lo's four films and brand deals – as well as Affleck's earnings – are at stake.

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck
Adding to the bitter breakup is the upcoming debut of the ex-couple's new film together, Unstoppable, which is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

J Lo stars in the film while Affleck and Matt Damon, his best friend and longtime collaborator, are producing the flick.

Despite their fractured relationship, Affleck and J Lo were expected to reunite on the red carpet to promote the film – until now.

ben afflecks sobriety
Source: MEGA

Sources said Affleck will no longer be attending the Unstoppable premiere to avoid an awkward encounter with his ex.

Insiders revealed Affleck plans to snub the red carpet event – and J Lo in the process – to avoid an awkward encounter with his ex.

The change in plans is said to be a major blow to the project as the unlikely reunion was expected to generate publicity.

Sources said: "(Certain producers are) pushing the two to appear together at the premiere in Toronto to create buzz on the film".

Though Affleck won't be in attendance, Damon is still expected to walk the TIFF red carpet.

It's no surprise the Gone Girl actor wants to dodge the spotlight in the wake of his divorce battle. Affleck was frequently spotted with a scowl on his face in paparazzi snaps throughout his relationship with J Lo.

Sources said he "was unhappy with paparazzi following them".

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

