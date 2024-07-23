Jon Voight Slams Estranged Daughter Angelina Jolie Over Israel-Gaza War: ‘She Has Been Exposed to Propaganda’

Actor Jon Voight has called out his estranged daughter Angelina Jolie once more over her pro-Palestinian sentiments in the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Voight, the right-wing pro-Trump, pro-Israel supporter criticized Jolie yet again for decrying Israel’s response in Gaza to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, declaring: “She has been exposed to propaganda.”

Voight, 84, made his latest comments taking his daughter to task for criticizing Israel and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, in an interview with Variety on Tuesday.