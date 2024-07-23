Jon Voight Slams Estranged Daughter Angelina Jolie Over Israel-Gaza War: ‘She Has Been Exposed to Propaganda’
Actor Jon Voight has called out his estranged daughter Angelina Jolie once more over her pro-Palestinian sentiments in the ongoing Israel-Gaza war.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Voight, the right-wing pro-Trump, pro-Israel supporter criticized Jolie yet again for decrying Israel’s response in Gaza to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, declaring: “She has been exposed to propaganda.”
Voight, 84, made his latest comments taking his daughter to task for criticizing Israel and calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, in an interview with Variety on Tuesday.
Insisting that Jolie has been “influenced by antisemitic people,” Voight added: “Angie has a connection to the U.N., and she’s enjoyed speaking out for refugees. But these people are not refugees.”
On Oct. 28 last year, Jolie posted on her Instagram account calling for a ceasefire, stating: “What happened in Israel is an act of terror. But that cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza..."
In a separate post she stated: "By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes.”
A week later, Voight posted a video on his Instagram account stating: “I’m very disappointed in my daughter. Like so many, she has no understanding of God’s honor, God’s truths.”
He went on to say: Israel, the Israeli army, must protect thy people, thy soil. This is war.”
Voight also stated: Israel was attacked by inhuman terror on innocent babies mothers, fathers, parents, grandparents, and you fools call Israel the problem.”
Voight and Jolie have had a fractured relationship for years.
They were estranged for almost a decade before they reconciled in 2010, after which he praised her as a committed parent and role model to her six kids.
However, Jolie cut off ties once again with her father, as well as her brother James Haven last year during her ongoing legal battles with Brad Pitt.
Jolie was only a toddler when Voight and her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, parted ways and the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star praised her mother for taking the reins and raising her and Haven on her own with financial support from Voight.
As RadarOnline previously reported, although Pitt still has visitation with his younger kids, the actor is said to have "virtually no contact" with his older children following the acrimonious split with ex-wife Angelina Jolie that has torn their family apart.
In addition, his 18-year-old daughter, Shiloh, recently dropped "Pitt" from her surname and hired her own attorney to do so.
Her attorney, Peter Levine, revealed Shiloh did so in the wake of "painful events."
Levine also asked for sensitivity regarding Shiloh's "independent and significant" decision to change her name.