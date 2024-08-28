Trump Babbles in Bizarre Dr Phil Interview He'd Win California if 'Jesus Was the Vote Counter' — as He's Hit By New Election Meddling Indictment

He said he was saved from being assassinated because God intervened.

And now Donald Trump believes he would win California this year if Jesus Christ "came down" from heaven to count his votes in the Democratic stronghold.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Trump made the claim during a bizarre interview with Dr. Phil McGraw in Las Vegas on Monday night and just hours before Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a new superseding indictment against the 78-year-old former president.

Trump said: "I guarantee, if Jesus came down and was the vote counter, I would win California. OK?"