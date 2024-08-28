Trump Babbles in Bizarre Dr Phil Interview He'd Win California if 'Jesus Was the Vote Counter' — as He's Hit By New Election Meddling Indictment
He said he was saved from being assassinated because God intervened.
And now Donald Trump believes he would win California this year if Jesus Christ "came down" from heaven to count his votes in the Democratic stronghold.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Trump made the claim during a bizarre interview with Dr. Phil McGraw in Las Vegas on Monday night and just hours before Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a new superseding indictment against the 78-year-old former president.
Trump said: "I guarantee, if Jesus came down and was the vote counter, I would win California. OK?"
"In other words, if we had an honest vote counter, a really honest vote counter – I do great with the Hispanics, great.
"I mean, at a level that no Republican's ever done. But if we had an honest vote counter, I would win California."
Trump also told Dr. Phil "God's hand" intervened to save him from the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13 so he could save America – and the world – in November.
The 45th president continued: "I mean, the only thing I can think is that God loves our country, and he thinks we're going to bring our country back. He wants to bring it back. It's so bad right now.
"It has to be God. How can you say it's luck when it's 20 million to one? It's just not possible that I was in that position. It's the only position where that bullet could have missed."
Trump added: "If I win that, that would really serve to say that if there's some incredible power up there that wanted me to be involved in saving the country – and maybe it's more than saving the nation. Maybe it's saving the world."
But the embattled ex-president also repeated some of his biggest lies about the 2020 election during his hour-long interview with the 73-year-old former Dr. Phil talk show host this week.
Trump once again claimed he "won the election" against Joe Biden four years ago and cited mail-in voting as the reason why he lost the race by over 7million votes.
He said: "Number one, I'm in an election with a very vicious group of people. I won the election against Biden."
"Anytime you have a mail-in ballot, there's going to be massive fraud."
- SWAT Counter-Sniper Who Worked at Penn. Rally Where Trump was Nearly Assassinated Backs Bombshell ‘Evidence Tampering’ Claim
- Trump V Harris TV Debates in Crisis: Don and Kamala Warring Over Hot Mics — 'His Team Fears He Can't Stop Ranting!'
- Rising CNN Star Blasted for Not Grilling Top Democrat Over His 'Lie' About Donald Trump's 'Bigotry and Hate-Spreading'
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump's claims about the 2020 election, and his alleged efforts to overturn the results of that election, saw the former president indicted on several charges in August 2023.
Special Counsel Jack Smith then filed a superseding indictment against Trump on Tuesday in connection with the election meddling January 6 case.
Although the charges remain the same in the new superseding indictment – namely conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights – Smith pared it down to account for the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling about presidential immunity.
Trump rushed to his social media platform Truth Social after the new indictment was filed to blast Smith over the "resurrected witch hunt" – as seen below in one of his usual rambling posts.
He wrote: "In an effort to resurrect a 'dead' Witch Hunt in Washington, D.C., in an act of desperation, and in order to save face, the illegally appointed 'Special Counsel' Deranged Jack Smith, has brought a ridiculous new Indictment against me, which has all the problems of the old Indictment, and should be dismissed IMMEDIATELY.
"This is merely an attempt to INTERFERE WITH THE ELECTION, and distract the American People from the catastrophes Kamala Harris has inflicted on our Nation, like the Border Invasion, Migrant Crime, Rampant Inflation, the threat of World War III, and more…."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.