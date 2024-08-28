A Beginners Guide to Sweepstakes For Sport in the US

Another interesting angle of sweepstakes casinos and sportsbooks is that they can return a profit despite not taking money from customers to place their bets. While sweepstakes will offer some form of welcome bonus in gold coins, they need to think outside the box to make their business viable.

Sweepstakes gambling games

Many sweepstakes gambling games offer prizes, whether vouchers for online retailers or physical prizes like clothing. If sweepstakes gamers win a significant number of coins, they can redeem them for small cash prizes and purchase more in-game tokens.

While this might be close to a legislative grey area on paper, sweepstakes limit these prizes, and many have different redemption features, so it appeases regulators enough that there’s no overarching concern that they are offering a real-money betting platform.

Advertising revenue

Sweepstakes also maximize advertising space, meaning gamers will likely encounter more ads on their site than traditional gambling platforms. As they aren’t working with the same potential scope for income as traditional providers, advertising can make their layout and site aesthetic look slightly different, but this doesn’t mean the games on their platform lack quality.

Social media and podcasts

Sweepstakes will often usesocial media marketing tools to boost their platform and presence. Given the range of tools available to connect with customers digitally, sweepstakes sites follow a similar path to traditional providers and will often seek out other types of media that are growing in popularity.

Radio broadcasts and advertising used to be a popular avenue for gambling companies, and while the prominent names will still use every means available, sweepstakes and sportsbooks often need to be more selective because of their budget and audience. This is why they seek out DIY forms of media such as podcasts and influencers.