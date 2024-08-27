More Than Co-stars? Video Captures Meryl Streep, Martin Short Holding Hands — as Spywitness Claims 'There is Definitely Something There'
Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Meryl Streep sparked romance rumors at the premiere party for the show's fourth season.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood legend's cozy behavior inside the event added to speculation about them being more than just "close" friends.
Insiders said: "There is definitely something there."
Short, 74, and Streep, 75, sent the internet into a frenzy when video of them holding hands at the premiere party went viral.
One fan on X wrote: "I simply love living in a world where 75 year old Meryl Streep is having a soft relationship launch with her 74 year old boyfriend, Martin Short."
Another X user replied: "I'm so happy for them."
The co-stars could hardly keep their hands off each other as they posed for pictures on the red carpet together – and apparently continued the behavior after they entered the venue.
An insider who attended the event said: "It’s gotta be more than a 'showmance.' There is definitely something there.”
Sources revealed the 74-year-old comedian "was attentive" to the Devil Wears Prada star the whole evening – and overall the pair appeared to thoroughly enjoy each other's company.
Spies said: "They walked in holding hands, and were in great spirits, laughing. It was very sweet and cute."
Despite the appearance they gave off at the premiere, Short and Streep reportedly left the event separately.
Streep's rep told PageSix: "They are just friends."
While Short's reps did not comment on their recent behavior, his team denied dating rumors in January, telling People the co-stars were just "very good friends" and "nothing more".
Short previously gushed over Streep and his "love" for her during an interview with Extra's Mona Kosar Abdi, who pressed the actor on their off-screen friendship.
He said: "I think it’s been a friendship that always grows if you work with someone and love that person."
Meanwhile, sources close to the co-stars appeared to not be buying their "just friends" claims.
A source said: "Actions are more powerful than words — and these two's actions say there is something going on!"
"Let them label their 'special' relationship whatever they want. The indisputable truth is they are enjoying spending more and more time alone together."
Short has been a widower since 2010, when his beloved wife Nancy Dolman, who he married in 1980, died from ovarian cancer. He has not had a public relationship since her death.
Streep on the other hand has been married to husband Don Gummer since 1978; however, sources told OK! Magazine the two have been living separate lives for some time now. A spokesperson for Streep issued a statement about their separation.
The rep said: "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years – and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart."
