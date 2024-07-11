SPOILER ALERT: 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel's Plot Secrets Revealed as Meryl Streep Returns to Portray Sharp-Tongued EIC
A sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, the 2006 blockbuster that starred Meryl Streep as a thinly veiled take on famed Vogue editor Anna Wintour, is officially on the way.
Streep and Emily Blunt have reportedly signed on to reprise their roles from the first film, and RadarOnline.com can reveal that the proposed follow-up is set to feature a thrilling battle between the two beloved characters.
"The storyline being discussed focuses on Miranda Priestly, Streep's Wintour-esque protagonist, at the end of her career, facing the decline of traditional magazine publishing," Puck News reports.
"She's forced to go head-to-head with her former assistant, Blunt’s Emily Charlton, now a high-powered executive at a Kering or LVMH-style luxury group, whose advertising dollars Priestly desperately needs."
The script will come from the pen of Aline Brosh McKenna, the screenwriter behind the previous installment, original producer Wendy Finerman is on board, and Deadline reports that director David Frankel is in talks to return.
The biggest question mark remaining is if star Anne Hathaway will also be back to don Andy Sachs' cerulean sweater once again. In April, she admitted on the record that she didn't think a sequel was likely to happen.
"We all love each other and if somebody could come up with a way to do it, I think we’d all be crazy not to. But there’s a huge difference in the world now with technology, and one of the things about that particular story is it was about producing a physical object," she told V Magazine.
"Now with so much being digital, it would just be very different," Hathaway added. "Maybe me, Stanley [Tucci], Emily, Meryl, Dave Frankel, [costume designer] Patricia Field…we should just all do something else together. That’d be fun."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
There was already a brief Devil Wears Prada reunion of sorts at this year's SAG Awards, when Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt took the stage to hand out the night's first award.
"It’s an age-old question, where does the character end, and the actor begin?” Streep began. "Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins," Blunt joked. "I don’t think I'm anything like Miranda Priestly!" Streep exclaimed.
"No, no, that wasn’t a question," Hathaway cheekily interjected.