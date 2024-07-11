A sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, the 2006 blockbuster that starred Meryl Streep as a thinly veiled take on famed Vogue editor Anna Wintour, is officially on the way.

Streep and Emily Blunt have reportedly signed on to reprise their roles from the first film, and RadarOnline.com can reveal that the proposed follow-up is set to feature a thrilling battle between the two beloved characters.