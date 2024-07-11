Alexandra Daddario Says Her Pregnancy News Comes After 'Very, Very Painful Loss'
Actress Alexandra Daddario opened up about her pregnancy following a "very, very painful loss."
The White Lotus star, 38, expressed joy over her exciting news of a healthy pregnancy, but revealed the process has been a "long and complicated" road.
In an interview with Vogue's Elise Taylor, the Baywatch actress candidly spoke about the highs and lows of her pregnancy journey.
"I feel like now that I’m pregnant and it’s all successful and everything’s healthy, I shouldn’t complain," Daddario said.
Unfortunately, this wasn't always the case for the actress.
"Well, I had been pregnant," Daddario told Taylor, who noted the actress' smile vanished from her face as she trailed off, "I had loss."
"It’s long and complicated, so I don’t want to be too specific," the 38-year-old explained, without naming exactly what the "loss" was. "Those kinds of losses and trauma are very hard to explain unless you’ve been through them. I really relate to all the women who have been through those kinds of things in a way that I didn’t understand fully before."
Daddario added, "It’s very, very painful."
Upon finding out that she was pregnant again, the San Andreas star revealed she experienced mixed emotions.
"It was actually quite hard to process," she admitted. "You have a lot of complicated feelings."
Daddario noted that a busy work schedule added to the "complicated feelings" she was processing regarding her pregnancy.
"I was so overwhelmed with work. Part of me was like, This is the worst thing ever. Then part of me was like, This is actually a great distraction," she explained. "Because I’m not sitting there all day long in my house going, 'If I pick up this pot to make pasta, is something bad going to happen? If I eat this pasta, is something bad going to happen?'"
Daddario didn't shy away from speaking about her anxiety regarding her pregnancy, either. The actress candidly spoke about frantic internet searches on mom message boards and trying to find out if workouts like Solidcore would negatively impact her body.
"I’m like, Should I be doing Solidcore at 14 weeks? Better check with Reddit on this," Daddario shared.
Despite her past heartbreak and complicated feelings, the HBO star said she's "finally embracing" her bump and is at a place where she "can show it off."