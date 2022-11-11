'Baywatch' Babe Alexandra Daddario Lists Stunning Home For $7.6 Million After Man With Loaded Gun Showed Up At Residence

Baywatch star Alexandra Daddario is selling her breathtaking Los Angeles home after a man with a loaded gun showed up at her residence, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The actress, 36, listed her 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom house, located in the ritzy Hancock Park community, for a whopping $7.6 million.

The beautiful midcentury-modern mansion hit the market on Wednesday — just months after Daddario came face to face with a stalker at her front door.