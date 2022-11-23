'Baywatch' Babe Alexandra Daddario Sells Stalker Home Months After Man With Loaded Gun Showed Up At Residence

This outlet can also reveal that she's getting what she asked for, with the buyer matching the listing price at just under $7.6 million. We've learned the sale is contingent, meaning the offer has been made and accepted, and as long as everything goes according to plan, it's a done deal.

Records obtained by RadarOnline.com show Daddario's offer came in on November 18, less than 10 days after she listed the property.