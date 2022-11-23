'Baywatch' Babe Alexandra Daddario Sells Stalker Home Months After Man With Loaded Gun Showed Up At Residence
Alexandra Daddario has sold the home she was forced to leave after a stalker showed up at her property with a loaded gun earlier this year. RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that the Baywatch actress, 36, found a buyer for the 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom Los Angeles house she put on the market just weeks ago.
This outlet can also reveal that she's getting what she asked for, with the buyer matching the listing price at just under $7.6 million. We've learned the sale is contingent, meaning the offer has been made and accepted, and as long as everything goes according to plan, it's a done deal.
Records obtained by RadarOnline.com show Daddario's offer came in on November 18, less than 10 days after she listed the property.
The White Lotus star put her midcentury-modern mansion up for sale one year after purchasing the Hancock Park property with her husband, Shameless creator John Wells. Their abrupt move signified the stalker situation might have sped up their relocation process.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Daddario was forced to move out of the home after a man — who turned out to have a loaded handgun in his car — showed up on her doorstep in February. She answered the door because she thought he was a construction worker before realizing her mistake.
Daddario said she "immediately became fearful," locked the door, and called the police when he failed to leave her property. When police arrived, they searched the man's car and found a loaded handgun.
The man — who was later identified as Colorado native David Cako — was arrested, but he didn't stay behind bars long. He posted a $35,000 bond and was released hours after being taken into custody.
Daddario revealed that when she learned he was out of jail, law enforcement advised her "to move out of my home because of safety concerns," so she did.
In September, Daddario was granted a 5-year restraining order against Cako. Despite the court-ordered protection, she still wanted to move.