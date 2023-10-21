Meryl Streep and Her Husband Have Been Secretly Separated for Over 6 Years, 'They Have Chosen Lives Apart'

Streep and Gummer met in 1978, shortly after the death of her boyfriend, actor John Cazale. The actress's brother, Harry, introduced them.

Streep and Gummer tied the knot that same year and have since kept their relationship out of the public eye.

When asked about the secret to their long marriage, Streep shared in a 2002 interview with Vogue, "Goodwill and willingness to bend — and to shut up every once in a while."

"There's no road map on how to raise a family: It's always an enormous negotiation. But I have a holistic need to work and to have huge ties of love in my life," she added.

