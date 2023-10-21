Meryl Streep and Her Husband Have Been Secretly Separated for Over 6 Years, 'They Have Chosen Lives Apart'
The Devil Wears Prada actress Meryl Streep and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, have reportedly been living separate lives for over six years, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to Page Six, a spokesperson for the beloved Oscar-winning actress released a statement that read, "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart."
The news may come as a shock to many, as Streep was seen today at the Princesa de Asturias Awards 2023 proudly wearing her wedding band. However, the last time the couple was seen in public together before then was at the 2018 Oscars.
Streep and Gummer share four children: Henry Wolfe, a singer-songwriter,43, and actresses Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 30.
The couple raised their children at their sprawling Connecticut compound in Salisbury. Furthermore, they have five grandchildren.
Henry has two children with his wife, Tamryn Storm Hawker, while Mamie has two children with her husband, Mehar Sethi. Grace recently welcomed her first child with her husband, record producer Mark Ronson. Louisa is best known for her starring role in the HBO show The Gilded Age.
Streep and Gummer met in 1978, shortly after the death of her boyfriend, actor John Cazale. The actress's brother, Harry, introduced them.
Streep and Gummer tied the knot that same year and have since kept their relationship out of the public eye.
When asked about the secret to their long marriage, Streep shared in a 2002 interview with Vogue, "Goodwill and willingness to bend — and to shut up every once in a while."
"There's no road map on how to raise a family: It's always an enormous negotiation. But I have a holistic need to work and to have huge ties of love in my life," she added.
Streep has been a constant presence at the Oscars, having been nominated for a record 21 Academy Awards and winning three.
In 2017, she made a rare comment about her husband during her acceptance speech for Best Actress for her role in The Iron Lady. She thanked Gummer and expressed her gratitude for everything he had given her.
The couple previously owned a sprawling Tribeca loft in New York City, which they sold for $15.8 million in January 2020. Streep then purchased a $4 million home in Pasadena, California, in July 2020.