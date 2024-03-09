Meryl Streep and Martin Short's Inner Circle Suspect Costars Are Friends With Benefits: Report
Funnyman Martin Short, 73, and Oscar winner Meryl Streep, 74, insist they're just friends, but insiders claim the Only Murders in the Building co-stars are planning a cozy getaway that has friends suspecting they're actually friends with benefits, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A sensational report claimed there's more to Short and Streep's relationship than what meets the eye!
"Actions are more powerful than words — and these two's actions say there is something going on!" a source revealed to Straight Shooter via the National Enquirer.
"Let them label their 'special' relationship whatever they want," the tipster continued. "The indisputable truth is they are enjoying spending more and more time alone together."
The 73-year-old Hulu star has been a widower since 2010, when his beloved wife Nancy Dolman, who he married in 1980, died from ovarian cancer. Short has not had a public relationship since Dolman's death.
While Streep has been married to husband Don Gummer since 1978. As OKMagazine.com reported, sources recently revealed that the two have been living separate lives for some time now.
Insiders confirmed to that Streep and Gummer, 76, have been separated for "more than six years."
"Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart," a spokesperson for the Devil Wears Prada star said in a statement.
While Streep was spotted at a red carpet event with her wedding band on, the couple have been seen together since the 2018 Oscar Awards.
Together, Streep and Gummer share four adult children — singer-songwriter Henry Wolfe, 43, and actresses Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 30 — as well as five grandchildren.
After Short and Streep appeared on screen together in the hit Hulu series, he addressed rumors that they were more than just friends.
"We’re not a couple," Short said of Streep during an appearance on the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast. "We are just very close friends."
Streep played Short's love interest on the latest season of Only Murders in the Building, adding to gossip that the two were love interests off screen.
Short has also fondly reflected on working with Streep in interviews. The actor told Backstage, "She’s so good that you don’t even know when you’ve started."