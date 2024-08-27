Your tip
Fountain of Youth: 'I Dream of Jeanie' Star Barbara Eden Celebrates 93rd Birthday With Beauty Salon Session — 'I'm Grateful to Be Here!'

Barbara Eden was spotted indulging in self-care for her 93rd birthday.

Aug. 27 2024

Hollywood legend Barbara Eden looked fabulous as ever as she celebrated her birthday with a bit of self-care.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the I Dream of Jeanie star, 93, was spotted getting pampered at the beauty salon.

She said: "I am so grateful to have completed another trip around the sun."

Eden was spotted going into a salon in Van Nuys, California.

Eden looked chic in a quarter-sleeve black top and bright yellow boho skirt. She accessorized the look with gold jewelry and mod white glasses.

As she was seen going into a salon in Van Nuys, California, she stopped to express gratitude to her fans – and revealed how she planned to spend her special day surrounded by loved ones.

Eden stunned in a yellow boho skirt and chic black top.

She told People: "I'll be spending my birthday having lunch with my husband and some dear friends. I will also be enjoying the weekend with my family, my sister Alison, her husband, and their children."

"I want to thank all my friends and fans around the world for their outpouring of love and well wishes on my special day."

The legendary actress, who broke into showbiz in 1955 with a reoccurring sketch on The Johnny Carson Show, certainly appeared to have birthday celebrations figured out with a salon trip, being treated to lunch and relaxing the rest of the weekend.

She previously shared her thoughts on "the secret" to enjoying life in her 90s.

Eden said: "I think the secret to feeling great is to keep active, do things that you love and have a good sense of humor."

The 'I Dream of Jeanie' star said she was 'so grateful' to celebrate another birthday.

In a separate interview with People, she reiterated how she felt "really lucky" in her twilight years.

She said: "I have dear friends. I have a wonderful family, a very supportive husband, a dog who is adorable, but a brat! Yes, I'm very happy. I think life, everything, has to work itself out. There's a reason for most things, and I can't wish for it."

With a career spanning almost seven decades, Eden has quite the resume.

Though she's best known for portraying Jeannie in NBC's hit sitcom, she's also starred in 25 films, 19 made for TV movies and five TV series. Despite her major accomplishments, Eden was very fond of the smaller roles that initially introduced her to viewers.

She said: "Every time I make a personal appearance, someone comes up and asks me about the manicurist, which I did one episode as on The Andy Griffith Show. I also did one episode of I Love Lucy, and fans remember that, too. When I was doing it, I just didn’t think about it, that it would ever live that long or people would remember it."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

