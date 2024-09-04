Meghan in Another Jam: Duchess' Desperate Bid to Launch Goop-Style Online Empire Hits Massive Snag — as Sussex Brand Keeps Tanking

She tried to claim ownership of the entire American Riviera so she could name her brand after the nickname for Santa Barbara in California.

Markle, who launched a lifestyle blog called The Tig when she was still an actress, has also run into trouble as she and her team failed to fill out business forms accurately – and didn't send enough cash to officials.

Their application to trade under the name American Riviera Orchard was slammed by officials as it wasn't even signed.

Markle's team is led by leading US attorney Marjorie Witter Norman under the duchess' Mama Knows Best LLC firm.

It applied to the Patent and Trademark Office for legal protection to exclusively trade under American Riviera Orchard.

But the application, which was filed in March, has now been chucked out by officials.