Meghan in Another Jam: Duchess' Desperate Bid to Launch Goop-Style Online Empire Hits Massive Snag — as Sussex Brand Keeps Tanking
She's used to massively sticky situations – from her furious fallout with her estranged dad to a cold war with the Royal Family over her claim they're secretly racist.
RadarOnline.com can now reveal embattled ex-actress Meghan Markle, 43, is also facing an uphill fight as she launches her bid to become the next Gwyneth Paltrow by selling products including posh homemade jam online.
The mother-of-two – who has kids Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, with her 39-year-old husband Prince Harry – has been dealt a trademark blow over her new Goop-style homeware and lifestyle business, which also plans to sell garden equipment and 'yoga blankets'.
She tried to claim ownership of the entire American Riviera so she could name her brand after the nickname for Santa Barbara in California.
Markle, who launched a lifestyle blog called The Tig when she was still an actress, has also run into trouble as she and her team failed to fill out business forms accurately – and didn't send enough cash to officials.
Their application to trade under the name American Riviera Orchard was slammed by officials as it wasn't even signed.
Markle's team is led by leading US attorney Marjorie Witter Norman under the duchess' Mama Knows Best LLC firm.
It applied to the Patent and Trademark Office for legal protection to exclusively trade under American Riviera Orchard.
But the application, which was filed in March, has now been chucked out by officials.
Markle has three months to fix her request or face having it axed from the trademark register.
She was also told she is barred from holding exclusive rights to the 'American Riviera' name as it is so commonly used to describe the coast of California.
She was told in a response to her registration bid: "Applicant must disclaim the wording 'American Riviera' because it is primarily geographically descriptive of applicant's goods and services."
Markle was also sent online articles showing American Riviera refers to Santa Barbara.
Officials added in their rejection of her paperwork: "Furthermore the purchasing public would be likely to believe that the goods or services originate in the geographic place identified in the mark because the attached evidence shows that the applicant's founder, ie, Meghan Markle, resides in the geographic place identified in the mark.
"Applicant may respond to this issue by submitting a disclaimer in the following format: No claim is made to the exclusive right to use 'American Riviera', apart from the mark as shown."
They also pointed out Markle had applied to "market goods in 19 different classes" but had only sent "enough cash to cover 17".
She now owes another $728, and officials said wording in how she identified the goods she wants to sell online is "indefinite" and "must be amended".
They asked her to "further specify" the goods "garden tool gift set, comprised of hand tools for gardening International…. Stationery sets; Embossers for paper stationery; Blank journals… Kits comprised of edible oils, fats, preserves, spreads, and butters; Kits comprised of ingredients for making baked goods".
Other goods ruled to have "too broad" descriptions included cocktail napkins, pans, cooking utensils, namely, strainers, spoons, forks, spatulas, tongs, spreaders, whisks and soap dispensers.
There were also errors in applications for "gift wrap of fabric or textile" as well as meditation and yoga blankets.
Markle had been planning on a full-scale launch of her business next year, and in July a string of other irregularities were identified in her bid to be a businesswoman.
She announced her ambition of moving into the world of Goop-style lifestyle products on Instagram earlier this year.
A post showed a faux-royal logo with the letters ARO and a video was shown that captured a woman's hands arranging flowers.
It then panned to Markle in a kitchen using a whisk in a bowl.
The 'royal renegade' has already posted products such as jam and dog biscuits to friends as part of the soft launch of her business.
Her troubles come after sources have said the Sussex brand is now dying after a string of their staff quit and their streaming projects were put on ice.
Insiders have also said Harry now feels stranded in the States and is moaning to pals he feels like a "spare heir" all over again.
They also say he is secretly plotting a return to Britain where his best pals still live.
A source said: "Harry is feeling more and more isolated in California, which is why he has been reconnecting with old friends back home."
