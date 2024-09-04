Bad Blood! Travis Kelce Calls in Heavyweight Lawyers as He Battles to Track Down Culprit Behind 'Leaked' Taylor Swift 'Break-Up Blueprint'

They are at the center of rumors they're already planning a mega-money wedding after a year of dating.

But Taylor Swift's doting boyfriend has been forced to deny he was behind a "leaked" document that stated the exact date his relationship with the Bad Blood singer will end, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Travis Kelce's representatives have hit back at claims the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end has a secret publicity plan in place in the event of him splitting from Swift, also 34, later this month.