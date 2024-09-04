Matthew Perry’s 'Ketamine Queen' Has Her Famous Hollywood Junkie Clients Quaking in Boots: 'They Are Panicking She’s Going to Expose Them in Plea Deal'

The downfall of Jasveen 'Ketamine Queen' Sangha for allegedly selling Matthew Perry the drugs that eventually killed him has other high-profile customers fearing they will also be exposed.

Sangha's recent arrest now has her "celebrity clientele" in a panic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider said: "There is widespread panic over who else can be dragged into this case. She catered to a lot of famous people, and they could all easily be collateral damage."