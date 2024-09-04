Your tip
Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry's 'Ketamine Queen' Has Her Famous Hollywood Junkie Clients Quaking in Boots: 'They Are Panicking She's Going to Expose Them in Plea Deal'

Source: MEGA/Facebook

The other clients of Matthew Perry's 'Ketamine Queen' are getting nervous she will cop a plea deal.

By:

Sept. 4 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

The downfall of Jasveen 'Ketamine Queen' Sangha for allegedly selling Matthew Perry the drugs that eventually killed him has other high-profile customers fearing they will also be exposed.

Sangha's recent arrest now has her "celebrity clientele" in a panic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

An insider said: "There is widespread panic over who else can be dragged into this case. She catered to a lot of famous people, and they could all easily be collateral damage."

matthew perrys ketamine queen famous hollywood junkie clients quaking
Source: DOJ/MEGA

Baggies of drugs were reportedly uncovered at Jasveen Sangha's home.

Sangha is currently behind bars for her suspected role in the death of the beloved Friends star, as well as another potential trial in the death of another man.

She was charged with nine crimes in total, including the distribution of the ketamine that resulted in Perry's death at 54 last fall.

The self-described "artist and singer" brazenly showed up to court dressed in a Nirvana t-shirt as she pled not guilty.

The insider has revealed any celebrities associated with Sangha could panic – leading to the possibility of even more deaths.

Images were reportedly uncovered of her living it up with clients all over the world in nightclubs and exotic parties.

matthew perrys ketamine queen famous hollywood junkie clients quaking
Source: DOJ/MEGA

Videos of Sangha allegedly cooking drugs have also surfaced after her arrest.

Dr. Salvador Plascencia, Dr. Mark Chavez, Perry's live-in personal assistant Kenneth Iwanasa, and the star's pal Erik Fleming were also charged.

Fleming, 51, Iwanasa, 59, and Chavez, 46, have agreed to plea deals. Plascencia, 42, pleaded not guilty and was released on a $10,000 bail.

Sangha has reportedly bragged to authorities she has her roster of celebrity clients on speed dial.

Her famous clients could be compromised as part of a "broad undercover investigation" into the underground Hollywood drug world.

MORE ON:
Matthew Perry
matthew perrys ketamine queen famous hollywood junkie clients quaking
Source: DOJ/MEGA

Stacks of cash were uncovered during the raid on Sangha's home.

Court documents have revealed Sangha, 41, often referred to some of her famous clients in text messages as "only small fish". She also reportedly stored drugs inside her home.

Other items seized in the raid of her mansion included cash stashed in paper bags labeled "Ketamine for S", drugs, prescription bottles and a counterfeit letter from Plascencia.

Following Perry's death, Sangha was hit with additional charges and is still being held on a $250,000 bail.

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles federal judge set a March trial date for Sangha and Plascencia.

A pretrial hearing will take place in February.

matthew perrys ketamine queen famous hollywood junkie clients quaking
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry had been open about his struggles with drugs prior to his overdose death at 54 on October 28.

Perry was found dead on Oct. 28 in the hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home.

The medical examiner ruled ketamine was the primary cause of death.

Prosecutors said Perry obtained the ketamine illegally through a network that included Plascencia, Chavez, his assistant and Sangha.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

