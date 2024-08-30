Ketamine Doctor to Plead Guilty to Fueling Matthew Perry's Deadly Addiction After Release on $50K Bond

Mark Chavez, one of the doctors charged with fueling Matthew Perry's deadly ketamine addiction, is set to become the third defendant to enter a guilty plea in the high-profile case.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a judge approved a plea deal the 54-year-old struck up with prosecutors.

Chavez appeared in court Friday afternoon for an initial bond hearing and arraignment on one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine. The judge allowed him to be released on a $50k unsecured bond, but he had to agree he would stop practicing medicine and surrender his passport.