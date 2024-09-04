Another Blow for Trump: Don Loses Fight to Have Hush Money Case Moved — as Kamala Harris Surges Ahead With $50K Tax Benefit Plan

Donald Trump is having a bad start to the week. Not only has he lost a bid to move his criminal hush money case from state to federal court, but Kamala Harris is now set to unveil a new fiscal policy just as she gets another major endorsement.

RadarOnline.com can reveal District Judge Alvin Hellerstein rejected Trump's latest attempt to move his case months after being found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.