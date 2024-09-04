Another Blow for Trump: Don Loses Fight to Have Hush Money Case Moved — as Kamala Harris Surges Ahead With $50K Tax Benefit Plan
Donald Trump is having a bad start to the week. Not only has he lost a bid to move his criminal hush money case from state to federal court, but Kamala Harris is now set to unveil a new fiscal policy just as she gets another major endorsement.
RadarOnline.com can reveal District Judge Alvin Hellerstein rejected Trump's latest attempt to move his case months after being found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
While Trump lost in court, Harris was back on the campaign trail.
Following a busy Labor Day, the vice president is expected to propose a huge tax incentive she plans to implement during her first term in office.
She is set to announce the expansion of tax incentives for small businesses from $5,000 to $50,000 – with the hopes of submitting 25 million new small business applications during her first four years as president.
And that wasn't even the worst of Trump's Tuesday.
The son of late Republican Senator John McCain, First Lieutenant Jimmy McCain, an intelligence officer in the 158th Infantry Regiment of the National Guard, declared he was voting for Harris – pointing to Trump's disastrous appearance at Arlington National Cemetery as the reason for the move.
McCain, who has served in the military for 17 years, told CNN he was speaking out due to Trump's behavior at the hallowed ground where several generations of his family, including his grandfather and great-grandfather, are buried.
He said: "It just blows me away.
"These men and women that are laying in the ground there have no choice whether or not their graves are used as a backdrop for a political campaign.
"I just think that for anyone who's done a lot of time in their uniform, they just understand that inherently – that it's not about you there.
"It's about these people who gave the ultimate sacrifice in the name of their country."
Trump, 78, has long been at odds with the McCain family.
During his 2016 campaign, he said John McCain – who died in 2018 aged 81 – did not deserve his war hero reputation because he had been captured during the Vietnam War.
The younger McCain said: "Hearing things from Trump, like he was a loser because he was captured – I don’t think I could ever overlook that."
This all comes just days before Harris and Trump are set to debate for the first time on September 10.
The rules for the upcoming debate include no notes, no sitting, no audience and no open microphones.
Harris, 59, had initially argued mics should be open – but she eventually agreed to the original terms.
Both Harris and Trump are scheduled for multiple campaign stops in the days leading up to their showdown on stage in Philadelphia next week.
