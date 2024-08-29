Trump Ally Subpoenas Hush Money Judge's Daughter's Political Company Which Pocketed $12.7Million From Democrats
They pocketed $12.7million from top Democrats in the first six months of 2024.
And now RadarOnline.com can reveal GOP House Rep. Jim Jordan has subpoenaed the political consulting firm employing the daughter of Donald Trump's criminal hush money judge.
Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, subpoenaed Authentic Campaigns CEO Michael Nellis in a letter accusing the firm of failing to comply with previous requests for info related to its work with Trump's Democratic adversaries.
The 60-year-old Republican lawmaker wrote on Wednesday: "As such, the Committee is left with no choice but to resort to compulsory process.
"Popularly elected prosecutors, such as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, have engaged in an unprecedented abuse of authority by prosecuting a former President of the United States and current nominee for that office.
"Of relevance to the Committee's oversight is the impartiality of Judge Juan Merchan, the presiding trial judge, due to his refusal to recuse himself from the case in light of his apparent conflicts of interest and biases."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Trump’s legal team has already called on Judge Merchan, 62, to recuse himself from the former president's hush money case over his daughter Loren's consulting work for Democrats.
Loren Merchan, 35, is the president and a partner of Authentic Campaigns.
Her top clients include Democratic House Rep. Adam Schiff, and we reported how she and Authentic Campaigns brought in $12.7million from Democrats in the first six months of 2024 alone.
House Rep. Jordan continued in his letter to Nellis on Wednesday: "One such conflict is Ms. Merchan's work on behalf of President Trump's political adversaries and the possible financial benefit that Ms. Merchan and Authentic Campaigns received from the prosecution and conviction of President Trump.
"Authentic Campaigns conducted work for the 2020 Biden-Harris campaign and, according to public records, was paid just over $2million in a one-month period for its work."
The Ohio lawmaker demanded Nellis sit for a deposition, and sign a sworn affidavit, proving Authentic Campaigns never communicated with Judge Merchan during former President Trump's criminal trial.
Jordan also asked Nellis to comply with the subpoena by September 13 – five days before Judge Merchan is scheduled to sentence Trump on September 18.
Nellis responded to Jordan's subpoena on X and branded the GOP congressman's letter an "abuse of power" aimed at "promoting a baseless right-wing conspiracy theory" linking Authentic Campaigns to the 45th president's fraud trial.
He also accused the Republican lawmaker of weaponizing Congress to attack Trump's political opponents.
Nellis wrote: "Let us be clear: these allegations against our company are completely false and purely politically motivated.
"This is a blatant attempt to intimidate us and divert attention from Donald Trump’s conviction. We refuse to be bullied, and we will not allow House Republicans or MAGA extremists to spread lies about our work.
"We remain steadfast in our mission and are deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our friends and family during this time."
Jordan's letter and subpoena this week came after New York’s Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics already determined the independent political activities of Merchan's daughter were not a "reasonable basis" to question the judge's "impartiality".
