Trump Ally Subpoenas Hush Money Judge's Daughter's Political Company Which Pocketed $12.7Million From Democrats

They pocketed $12.7million from top Democrats in the first six months of 2024.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal GOP House Rep. Jim Jordan has subpoenaed the political consulting firm employing the daughter of Donald Trump's criminal hush money judge.

Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, subpoenaed Authentic Campaigns CEO Michael Nellis in a letter accusing the firm of failing to comply with previous requests for info related to its work with Trump's Democratic adversaries.

The 60-year-old Republican lawmaker wrote on Wednesday: "As such, the Committee is left with no choice but to resort to compulsory process.