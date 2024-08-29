Feud Explodes — AGAIN! Rosie O'Donnell Pushes More Nutty Trump Assassination Conspiracy Theories
Rosie O'Donnell is catching heat from the right as she continues to spout conspiracy theories about the failed assassination attempt on Donald Trump's life.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former host of The View has been very vocal about how she does not believe a bullet hit the former president's ear in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.
O'Donnell took to TikTok to explain her thoughts, saying: "Now I don't know what happened that day, but I don't think it was a bullet that hit him. I don't.
"I think it was maybe a fragment of something or... but I don't know. Without a scar to be seen, yet blood all over it. Look at the photos of him right after with his fist pumping. A normal reaction, right, to almost being assassinated."
Following her post, social media was flooded with comments questioning her thoughts.
Many wondered how O'Donnell knew what a "normal" reaction would be to being shot by a sniper's bullet.
O'Donnell continued: "And there's something really hanky about the whole thing. And I don't know what it is, but I am saying this: for people who go on conspiracy theories for endless, endless cycles, you know, deep dives – how come this isn't getting a deep dive? How come people are just like, look his ear is normal now? Yeah!
"But he's not an octopus. He doesn't regrow his limbs, his ears, his nose or whatever. You don't regrow; we're humans. You don't regrow your arms or your ears."
It's not just O'Donnell questioning the narrative of the Trump assassination attempt. Others are also skeptical about what happened immediately after eight shots rang out from shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks' AR-15-style rifle last month.
One person wrote on X: "What kind of assassination of an ex-president allows you to straighten out your wig, scream for your shoe lifts and stand long enough for photos. Fake fake fake; not fight fight fight."
As RadarOnline.com reported, 20-year-old Crooks opened fire while Trump was speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13.
A bloodied Trump, surrounded by his Secret Service detail, then stood up and pumped his fist to the delight of his supporters.
Trump said on social media the upper part of his right ear was pierced in the shooting, and his advisers said the ex-president was in "great spirits".
The spray of bullets critically injured two spectators, while a former fire chief from the area, Corey Comperatore, was killed.
Trump, in an interview two days later, said: "By luck or by God, many people are saying it's by God I'm still here. I'm supposed to be dead. I'm not supposed to be here."
As he took the stage with a large bandage on his ear at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month, Trump again expressed his thanks to God he is still walking the Earth.
Trump said: "I'm not supposed to be here tonight.
"Not supposed to be here ... I thank you, but I'm not, and I'll tell you, I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God."
