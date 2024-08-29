Was Tragic 'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Gary Coleman Murdered by His Wife Shannon Price? New Doc Spotlights Shocking Theory

The shocking new documentary Gary, which premiered on Thursday, August 29 on Peacock, has raised astonishing fresh allegations his wife Shannon Price could have been behind his untimely death at 42.

Coleman, who shot to fame as the wisecracking Arnold Jackson on Diff'rent Strokes, was one of Hollywood’s brightest child stars.

But his life after the smash show was riddled with lawsuits, scandals and financial ruin.