Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > crime

Instagram Model in Miami Accused of Deadly Crash While Under Influence of ‘Pink Cocaine — ‘She’s an Absolute Danger,’ Judge Says

Instagram Model Accused in Deadly Miami Crash After Running Red Light
Source: GoFundMe; Miami Gardens Police

Maecee Marie Lathers (right) was allegedly on ‘pink cocaine’ when she crashed her vehicle, causing the death of two people, including Abraham Ismael (left), cops said.

By:

Aug. 20 2024, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A New York Instagram model was driving on a suspended license when she allegedly caused a crash in Miami that killed two people and injured two others, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Around 6:45 a.m. on Aug. 10, Maecee Marie Lathers, 24, is accused of speeding in her Mercedes-Benz on North Miami Avenue, according to police reports obtained by WPLG.

Article continues below advertisement
Instagram Model Accused in Deadly Miami Crash After Running Red Light
Source: maecee_marie/Instagram

Lathers blamed 'pink cocaine' for a car crash that killed two people, cops said.

Lathers then allegedly ran a red light and slammed into a black Range Rover, according to police, creating a chain-reaction collision with the Range Rover and a sedan.

The rear passenger in the sedan reportedly died at the scene.

Instagram Model Accused in Deadly Miami Crash After Running Red Light
Source: GoFundMe

The crash scene that left two people dead and another injured, officials said.

The driver of the crashed vehicle, identified as Abraham Ismael, was pulled from the wreckage and later died at an area hospital. His wife, Juanita Hernández, who was in the passenger seat of the sedan, and the driver of the Range Rover were both hospitalized.

Police were able to obtain security footage from the area, which allegedly shows Lathers walking away from the scene before witnesses pulled her back to the scene, police reports claim.

Article continues below advertisement
Instagram Model Accused in Deadly Miami Crash After Running Red Light
Source: GoFundMe

Abraham Ismael (left) was driving with his wife, Juanita Hernández, to work when Lathers crashed into their Suzuki sedan killing Ismael and a third passenger.

MORE ON:
crime

Officers responding to the deadly wreck noted Lathers allegedly appeared to be under the influence and questioned her, according to the reports.

Lathers allegedly told police she was under the influence of a party drug known as “pink cocaine” during the crash and that “she was from the future and had a crystal ball,” the police report claims.

Article continues below advertisement
Instagram Model Accused in Deadly Miami Crash After Running Red Light
Source: maecee_marie/Instagram

Lathers attempted to flee the scene of the crash but was grabbed by bystanders before she could run off, police said.

Lathers was arrested and charged with four counts of driving without a license, and four counts of leaving the scene of a crash that caused death or serious injuries.

Prosecutors said she could be charged with DUI manslaughter pending a toxicology report. They argued for a $500,000 bond at Lathers’ first court appearance on Aug. 16, insisting she was a “flight risk.”

Article continues below advertisement

The suspect's attorney, Martez Gordon, countered in court: “She doesn’t pose a danger to the community. She’s a college graduate. She’s been in the state of Florida, your honor, for over almost two years. So I don’t think that there’s anything to suggest that she’s a flight risk.”

However, Florida 11th Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer responded that Lathers is "an absolute danger to the community based on killing or driving when she shouldn’t have been in a car, and she’s clearly impaired based on her statements."

The judge added, "And if it wasn’t for the citizens or witnesses nearby who stopped her, she would have completely fled.”

Glazer ordered her to be held on a $140,000 bond.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.