Disgraced Nigel Lythgoe Loses Fight to Force Accuser to Reveal Her Identity in Fourth Sexual Lawsuit Against Fallen TV Talent Show Boss
Nigel Lythgoe has lost a bid to force his fourth sexual assault accuser to reveal her name in court.
RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained documents showing a Los Angeles judge ruled the alleged victim may move forward with her civil case under the pseudonym "Jane Doe".
The disgraced 75-year-old producer, who was first sued for alleged sexual misconduct by Paula Abdul, had asked for Doe to be forced to reveal her name. He argued she had "not alleged any special circumstances that would allow her to proceed anonymously".
But the judge declared it was "reasonable to conclude that (she) may be subject to harm and retaliation should her name be publicly revealed."
The August 27 ruling continued: "The Court finds that the nature of Plaintiff’s allegations are sensitive and personal, and anonymity is warranted."
As this outlet reported, Doe sued Lythgoe in March, claiming the former So You Think You Can Dance judge assaulted her at his LA home in 2018 when they worked together.
Her complaint stated: “After a few minutes of professional discourse, Lythgoe suddenly forced Plaintiff against the property's exterior side wall by shoving his knee between her legs and then started licking Plaintiff's neck, touching her genitalia, and groping her all over."
Doe claimed she "tried to push Lythgoe away from her but he had her pinned against a wall so that she could not move" and alleged "Lythgoe continued to grope and tried to kiss Plaintiff."
The plaintiff filed anonymously, she explained, to “protect her privacy as a victim of sexual assault and battery."
Lythgoe fought back with his request to strike the complaint unless she revealed her identity. He feared some witnesses may not come forward without knowing the accuser's identity, which could "prejudice" the defense.
Furthermore, he argued "the jury and the public could wrongly infer that Plaintiff is a victim simply because she is proceeding anonymously."
His lawyers wrote in their June filing: "Plaintiffs must use their own name in California courts. It is black letter law."
The motion continued: "Plaintiff should not be allowed to besmirch Mr. Lythgoe’s reputation in public with her allegations of sexual abuse while hiding in the shadows in anonymity when her allegations are exposed as untrue."
The judge, however, wrote in her decision to deny Lythgoe's motion: "(T)he Court is not convinced that potential witnesses will not come forward simply because Plaintiff's name is not publicized because it is Defendant's responsibility to contact witnesses to mount a defense, not for witnesses to find him after reading a news article about the account.
"The Court is also unprepared to require disclosure of Plaintiff's name now because of what may happen at trial, as the Court can reevaluate how to proceed when the action is set for trial."
Lythgoe must file a response to Doe's complaint within 10 days of the ruling.
The ex-American Idol producer is also fighting Abdul's December 2023 lawsuit as well as a subsequent civil case filed by two contestants from his short-lived competition show, All American Girl.
Lythgoe scored a court victory last month when he was dismissed from the All American Girl lawsuit, because a judge agreed the decades-old charges could only apply to a corporate entity — not an individual — under the law cited by the women in their complaint.
He told RadarOnline.com in a statement: "We've always said that these claims were meritless and now the Court has agreed. I hope and expect that this will be the first of many similar wins as I continue to fight to clear my name.”
Lythgoe stepped down from SYTYCD in the wake of Abdul's claims. He has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.
