Disgraced Nigel Lythgoe Loses Fight to Force Accuser to Reveal Her Identity in Fourth Sexual Lawsuit Against Fallen TV Talent Show Boss

Nigel Lythgoe has lost a bid to force his fourth sexual assault accuser to reveal her name in court.

RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained documents showing a Los Angeles judge ruled the alleged victim may move forward with her civil case under the pseudonym "Jane Doe".

The disgraced 75-year-old producer, who was first sued for alleged sexual misconduct by Paula Abdul, had asked for Doe to be forced to reveal her name. He argued she had "not alleged any special circumstances that would allow her to proceed anonymously".