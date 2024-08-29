Revealed: Kamala Harris' Ancestor 'One of Northern Ireland's Most Notorious Slave Owners' — a 'Seriously Bad Man' Who Owned 120-Plus Workers

Kamala Harris is facing claims she's descended from a brutal slaver who owned more than 120 workers, ran a Jamaican plantation and fought against the abolition of the abhorrent trade.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the allegation is being made by a British historian about the Democrat US president wannabe, 59, who is of Indian and Afro-Jamaican descent – with her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan, born in Madras, and her father Donald Harris from Jamaica.

It comes after Vice President Harris' father – an 85-year-old Stanford University academic – said he was born in Brown's Town on the Caribbean island, which was named after Hamilton Brown.