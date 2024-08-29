Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusive Details > Kamala Harris
Exclusive Details

Revealed: Kamala Harris' Ancestor 'One of Northern Ireland's Most Notorious Slave Owners' — a 'Seriously Bad Man' Who Owned 120-Plus Workers

Revealed: Kamala Harris' Ancestor 'One of Ireland's Most Notorious Slave Owners' — a 'Seriously Bad Man' Who Owned 120-Plus Workers
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris is said to have descended from brutal slaver Harrison Brown who moved from Northern Ireland to Jamaica.

By:

Aug. 29 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Kamala Harris is facing claims she's descended from a brutal slaver who owned more than 120 workers, ran a Jamaican plantation and fought against the abolition of the abhorrent trade.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the allegation is being made by a British historian about the Democrat US president wannabe, 59, who is of Indian and Afro-Jamaican descent – with her late mother, Shyamala Gopalan, born in Madras, and her father Donald Harris from Jamaica.

It comes after Vice President Harris' father – an 85-year-old Stanford University academic – said he was born in Brown's Town on the Caribbean island, which was named after Hamilton Brown.

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris father never visited her at white house lives a mile away pp
Source: MEGA;Standford University

K

Brown is the slaver who has been named by a British historian as Harris' slave-owning great-great-great-great grandfather.

In an article published by the Jamaica Globe, Harris' dad Professor Harris wrote: "My roots go back, within my lifetime, to my paternal grandmother Miss Chrishy (née Christiana Brown) descendant of Hamilton Brown who is on record as plantation and slaveowner and founder of Brown's Town, a town in Jamaica."

Northern Irish-born historian Stephen McCracken claims Brown was a "notorious" slaver and a "seriously bad man" who was born in County Antrim before he settled in Jamaica.

He said: "I actually thought this was going to be a nice story, like (former US presidents) McKinley, Nixon, Jackson, Roosevelt, all of whom have links to Antrim, but it wasn’t.

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris father donald j harris skynews
Source: SKY NEWS

"Seriously bad man” Brown is said to be Harris' great-great-great-great grandfather.

"Hamilton Brown was not a nice fellow. He was born in Antrim, Northern Ireland, before moving to Jamaica as a teenager. There, he became a bookmaker, and eventually a plantation owner and slaveholder."

The historian added Brown was notorious for his resistance to ending the horrific practice of slavery, saying: "He was a seriously bad man, who traveled to London a few times to protest against the abolition of slavery."

He went on about the slaver: "When slavery was finally outlawed, he turned his attention to exploiting Irish migrants, effectively making slaves of them too."

Article continues below advertisement

Brown's grim legacy is a far cry from the civil rights-campaigning image Harris has carved for herself throughout her career.

Despite her meteoric rise from the legal world and into politics, Harris has never publicly addressed the dark chapter in her family's history.

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris ancestor one of irelands most notorious slave owners
Source: MEGA

Brown is said to have turned his attention to exploiting Irish migrants after slavery was finally abolished.

MORE ON:
Kamala Harris

It's not uncommon for African Americans and those of Caribbean heritage to have ancestors who were both slaves and slavers – and the horrific reality of the trade often meant slave masters would father children with enslaved women.

Despite McCracken's claims, a genealogist who discovered the Irish ancestors of Joe Biden and Barack Obama says she can't find any record Harris is descended from Brown.

Article continues below advertisement
Depiction of slavery in British West Indies, most likely Jamaica, 1800.
Source: SLAVERYIMAGE.ORG

It's not uncommon for African Americans and those of Caribbean heritage to have ancestors who were both slaves and slavers

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Smolenyak, who worked on the celebrity heritage series Who Do You Think You Are? has branded the alleged link as part of "twisted attempts" to "weaponize Kamala Harris' family tree".

She said about failing to find any records proving a family connection between the Democrat and Irish slave owner: "(Brown) was really aggressive about fighting emancipation and that puts him in his own special category.

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris ancestor one of irelands most notorious slave owners
Source: MEGA

Harris' father owns a home within a mile of the White House.

"Although I can't prove it, I have very few doubts that he did rape some of those he enslaved.

"No doubt, unfortunately, his DNA is floating out there but it's one thing to know that on an intellectual level and to claim it with regard to somebody who might become the next president of the United States. There is no paper-trail proof at all."

Harris' politics were shaped by her activist mother and her time at Howard University – often referred to as the 'Black Harvard' – and she has shattered glass ceilings throughout her career, becoming the first Black, Asian, and female vice president in US history.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.