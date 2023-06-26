Rosie O'Donnell's Trash Talk Outrages Former 'American Gigolo' Costar Jon Bernthal: Sources

"Jon Bernthal was not happy with the show, and it was very clear," O'Donnell told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's difficult to work that way on a set. He was never happy that he was playing a gigolo. And I'm like, 'Well, it's called American Gigolo.'"

O'Donnell portrayed Detective Sunday while he led the series as Julian "Johnny" Kaye.

"Maybe he didn't think it would be as gigolo-y as it was because they really put him to work," the interviewer said, to which she replied, "Listen, it was heavy on the gigolo."