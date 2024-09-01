Gold Star Families Blast Harris in Blistering Videos as VP Criticizes Trump’s Arlington Visit: 'Your Administration Killed my Son'

Gold Star parents, whose children were killed during the Afghanistan withdrawal, blamed Vice President Kamala Harris for the death of their 13 children.

The videos, posted to ex by former President Donald Trump, accused Harris of being "responsible" for the deaths of 13 US service members who died during an ISIS-K suicide bombing as the controversial troop withdrew, Radaronline.com can reveal.

Jaclyn Schmitz, the mother of Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, addressed Harris in her video, saying: "Our kids were murdered because of your administration, and you are partly to blame for that as well."

Jim McCollum, father of US Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee J McCollum, also blasted the VP.