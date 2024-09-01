Gold Star Families Blast Harris in Blistering Videos as VP Criticizes Trump’s Arlington Visit: 'Your Administration Killed my Son'
Gold Star parents, whose children were killed during the Afghanistan withdrawal, blamed Vice President Kamala Harris for the death of their 13 children.
The videos, posted to ex by former President Donald Trump, accused Harris of being "responsible" for the deaths of 13 US service members who died during an ISIS-K suicide bombing as the controversial troop withdrew, Radaronline.com can reveal.
Jaclyn Schmitz, the mother of Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, addressed Harris in her video, saying: "Our kids were murdered because of your administration, and you are partly to blame for that as well."
Jim McCollum, father of US Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee J McCollum, also blasted the VP.
He said: "Your recent remarks related to Trump's recent visit to Arlington are filled with nothing but lies and deceit."
Continuing, he added: "How do you sleep at night knowing… you are responsible for the death of our 13 kids?"
Eight of the 13 parents provided videos blasting the Democratic presidential nominee.
In a group statement posted by Trump, the parents said they were "appalled" by Harris' "attempts to politicize" Trump's visit to the cemetery.
"President Trump was invited by us, the Gold Star families, to attend the solemn ceremonies commemorating the three-year anniversary of our children's deaths. He was there to honor their sacrifice, yet Vice President Kamala Harris has disgracefully twisted this sacred moment into a political policy."
Their videos are in direct response to Harris ridiculing Trump for making what she called a "political stunt" at a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.
The 45th president — who is going head to head with Harris in the November election — allegedly "disrespected sacred ground" by filming a video of him at the event.
Continuing, Harris wrote via X: "This is nothing new from Donald Trump. This is a man who has called our fallen service members "suckers" and "losers" and disparaged Medal of Honor recipients."
"And it is my belief that someone who cannot meet this simple, sacred duty should never again stand behind the seal of the President of the United States of America."
Last week, the Trump campaign allegedly had an altercation with cemetery staff after the workers discovered they had brought photographers to the event.
While it is not illegal to take photographs in the cemetery, federal law prohibits campaign activities from taking place.
The families denied the altercation happened, adding they requested photos and video to be taken.
Darin Hoover, father of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, said via X: "We invited President Trump, we are the ones who asked for the video and the pictures to be taken."
"There was also not an assault that we observed take place, or did we hear it. I don't know where this is coming from, but it's disgusting and gross."
Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of Sergeant Nicole Gee, added: "President Trump and his team were respectful, they listened to our stories and didn't talk much at all."
Harris' campaign has not publicly responded to the parent's remarks.
