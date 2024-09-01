Fired Trump Aide Claims 'Melania Hates Donald and Prefers Kamala Harris' in Wild New Interview
Resentful former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci is rehashing old claims as the fired employee says Melania Trump is rooting for Kamala Harris to win the election over her husband, Donald Trump.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the ex-staffer, who was an 11-day employee for the 45th president, made the claim during a 15-minute-long hate fest on his former employer.
Speaking on the MediasTouch podcast, The Mooch said: "Nobody wants (Harris) to win more than me."
Reconsidering, he quipped: "Maybe Melania Trump. That could be the only person I think of. Because she hates (Donald)."
Scaramucci said he judges other people's "hatred" of the former president "by the Melania standard".
Giving an example, Scaramucci said his wife "hates Trump as much as Melania", while podcast host Ben Meiselas hates the Republican presidential nominee "slightly less than Melania".
Continuing, he said: "I've met one person that actually hates Trump more than Melania."
"That's General Milley. He's the only guy I've met so far that actually hates him more than Melania."
As headlines previously reported, Donald suggested Miller should be killed in a Truth Social post he made following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
As for Melania, Donald has shut down the former Communication Director's claims in the past. The former Apprentice host Scaramucci's harsh words came from a place of resentment and not fact.
Rumors circulated during Donald's presidency that Melania had a chip on her shoulder for her hubby.
However, sources say the notoriously low-profile First Lady fully supports her husband's re-election bid.
As previously reported, Scaramucci's time under the Trump administration was short-lived.
The reality-TV-star-turned-politician decided to let Scaramucci go after an interview with the New Yorker — which Scaramucci believed was off the record — was published.
Soon after, Scaramucci switched teams and gave his public support — and $30,000 — to Joe Biden's campaign.
Following the 46th president's announcement in July that he would be stepping down from the fast-approaching race, Scaramucci made it clear his allegiance still lies to the Left — and to bashing Donald.
Taking to X, he wrote: "President Biden is an American Patriot, phenomenal career. Time to defeat Trump and the menace he represents."