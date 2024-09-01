Family Smackdown: Tim Walz’s Brother Eviscerates VP Hopeful Sibling — Declaring He's Not the 'Type of Character' Who Should Make Decisions About the Future
Tim Walz's older brother strongly opposes his sibling's political views and doesn't believe he's the "type of character" who should lead the country.
Jeff Walz revealed he is "100% opposed to all his ideology" in a series of Facebook comments this week, targeting his brother's far-left Democratic platform.
Jeff wrote: "The stories I could tell. (Tim is) not the type of character you want making decisions about your future."
When a social media user urged him to "get on stage" and endorse former President Donald Trump, Jeff implied the idea isn't completely off the table.
He replied: "I've thought long and hard about doing something like that! I'm torn between that and just keeping my family out of it."
- Democrats Mocked as 'Low-Testosterone Soy Boys' After CNN Anchor Says Tim Walz and Doug Emhoff Appeal to Anti Hulk Hogan 'Gun-Toting' Alphas
- Trump Loses It: Don Fires Off More Than 50 Fuming Truth Social Posts to 'Fact Check' Kamala Harris' 38-Minute DNC Speech Take-Down
- Trump Feebly Bites Back at Kamala Harris as He Heads for White House Race Wipeout: 'I'm Really NOT a Weirdo, Honest...'
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, Tim is outspoken about equity and social justice issues, aligning himself with leftist ideologies that have drawn criticism from his brother and other political figures.
Little is known about Jeff. However — according to the Federal Election Commission records — the registered Republican donated $20 to Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.
According to public records, Jeff and his wife, Laurie, owned So Fine Music in Inverness, Florida, a musical instrument and equipment store from 2001 to 2010. Jeff was also an assistant principal at a Citrus County middle school in the early 2000s.
Both Jeff and Tim have had encounters with the law, with Tim facing a DUI charge in 1995 and Jeff receiving probation for misdemeanor theft in 2001.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.
The former battalion commander of Tim's National Guard unit, John Kolb, joined in on the attacks against the Minnesota governor by accusing him of embellishing his military record for political gain.
Kolb wrote: "I do not regret that Tim Walz retired early from the Minnesota Army National Guard, did not complete the Sergeants Major Academy, broke his enlistment contract or did not successfully complete any assignment as a Sergeant Major."
"Unwittingly, he got out of the way for better leadership. Thomas Behrends was the right leader at the right time. He sacrificed to answer the call, leaving his family, business and farming-partner brother to train, lead and care for soldiers. He earned the privilege of being called Command Sergeant Major."
"Like a great leader, he ran toward and not away from the guns."