Family Smackdown: Tim Walz’s Brother Eviscerates VP Hopeful Sibling — Declaring He's Not the 'Type of Character' Who Should Make Decisions About the Future

Jeff Walz revealed he is "100% opposed to all his ideology" in a series of Facebook comments this week, targeting his brother's far-left Democratic platform.

Jeff wrote: "The stories I could tell. (Tim is) not the type of character you want making decisions about your future."

When a social media user urged him to "get on stage" and endorse former President Donald Trump, Jeff implied the idea isn't completely off the table.

He replied: "I've thought long and hard about doing something like that! I'm torn between that and just keeping my family out of it."