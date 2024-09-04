Trump Declares He'll Have 'No Problem' Releasing Secret Epstein Files if Elected — and Hails Pedophile as 'Good Salesman' Who 'Had Some Nice Assets'
Donald Trump has long been rumored to be on Jeffrey Epstein's infamous secret "client list".
But now RadarOnline.com can reveal the 78-year-old former president would have "no problem" releasing more files around the late pedophile and sex offender if elected in November.
Trump said: "I'd certainly take a look at it. I'd be inclined to do the Epstein. I'd have no problem with it."
The former president indicated he might release more files around Epstein and his heinous sex-trafficking ring during an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, 41, on Tuesday.
He also praised Epstein, who died by suicide aged 66 in August 2019, as a "good salesman" and a "hailing, hearty type of guy".
Trump continued: "He was a good salesman. He was a hailing, hearty type of guy. He had some nice assets that he'd throw around, like islands, but a lot of big people went to that island."
According to Trump, he was not one of the many "big people" who visited Epstein's Little Saint James island in the decades before his death.
He also said it was "very interesting" the list of Epstein's suspected associates has been kept so closely under wraps.
The former president added: "I don't think – I mean, I'm not involved. Fortunately, I was not one of them.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019 while in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City.
Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to two sexual misconduct charges, and he was arrested again in 2019 for allegedly leading a sex trafficking ring involving underage girls between 2002 and 2005.
Then, in January 2024, a court unsealed documents mentioning Epstein's high-profile friends and victims who had spoken out publicly.
Some of the names of powerful people previously associated with Epstein – including Trump, Prince Andrew, 64, and former President Bill Clinton, 78 – were mentioned in the documents.
According to accuser Sarah Ransome, Epstein possessed tapes of Trump having sex with an unidentified female at the billionaire financier's New York City home.
Ransome said: "She confided in me about her casual 'friendship' with Donald. Mr. Trump definitely seemed to have a thing for her and she told me how he kept going on about how he liked her 'pert nipples'.
"I also know she had sexual relations with Trump at Jeffrey's NY mansion on regular occasions."
Trump later denounced reports of his alleged association with Epstein after a pair of AI photos showing him on the late sex offender's private 'Lolita Express' plane and Little Saint James island surfaced online.
He said: "I was never on Epstein's Plane, or at his 'stupid' Island."
The Trump campaign was forced to release a statement last month after it was revealed the 45th president was using one of Epstein's former private planes to travel around the country for political events.
While the Gulfstream G550 was confirmed to have once belonged to the disgraced financier, it was not the same plane dubbed the 'Lolita Express'.
A spokesperson for Trump said amid the controversy: "The campaign had no awareness that the charter plane had been owned by Mr Epstein. We heard about the former owner through the media."
Trump's claims on the Lex Fridman Podcast about releasing more files around Epstein also came shortly after the 2024 GOP presidential nominee hesitated when asked the same question by Fox News earlier this year.
He told the network in June: "I guess I would. I think that less so because, you don't know, you don't want to affect people's lives if it's phony stuff in there, because it's a lot of phony stuff with that whole world. But I think I would."
