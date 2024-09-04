Matthew Perry Death Probe 'Will 100% Expose A-List Drug Players' as Crackdown Puts Hollywood on Edge

The former agent mused: "I could see them offering her a plea deal in exchange for more information about who she is distributing to, and then that could lead to arrests of other individuals connected with the deaths and distribution of others."

Middle-man Erik Fleming — who is also charged in the case — said in text messages to Perry's assistant that Sangha "only deals with high end celebs", according to court records. He also said his hookup "was able to get the kind that is used for intermuscular", adding: “It’s unmarked but it’s amazing".

Perry went on to spend $11k on 50 vials from the pair in the weeks leading up to his death, prosecutors said.