Frail Pope Francis, 87, Sparks Fresh Health Fears As He's Now 'Trapped' in Wheelchair — Months After Getting CT Scan
Pope Francis has sparked new fears for his health after being taken to Rome for a CT scan.
The pope, 87, has been suffering with influenza but was able to return to Vatican city after undergoing scans at the Tiber Island hospital, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The hospital visit was the latest in a string of recent health issues plaguing the 87-year-old.
The pope skipped his reading at his regular Wednesday weekly audience, opting to delegate the task to an aide instead. He was seen arriving to the meeting in a wheelchair as he has struggled to walk on his own as of late.
In a hoarse voice, he announced: "Dear brothers and sisters, I still have a bit of a cold", before explaining his reading on envy and vainglory, two of the deadly sins, would be carried out by someone else.
He managed to speak briefly at the end of the meeting, though he had a notable cough as he issued the customary call for peace.
Francis also cancelled engagements scheduled for Saturday and Monday due to what the Vatican called a "mild flu", according to Reuters.
On Sunday, he was able to address St. Peter's Square as usual and delivered his Angelus message.
His cancellations came after a similar bout with the flu forced him to back out of several planned engagements.
- Pope Francis 'Repeats Gay Slur' Just Weeks After Being Forced to Apologize for Saying There Was 'an Air of F-----ry' in the Church
- 'F----tness': Pope APOLOGIZES After He's Caught Using Vulgar Italian Word to Refer to LGBT People
- Pope Francis, 86, Hospitalized as He Undergoes Surprise Intestinal Surgery
In December 2023, he cancelled a trip to the COP28 climate meeting in Dubai because of influenza and lung inflammation.
A month later in January, he blamed being unable to complete a speech on "a touch of bronchitis". Weeks later he said he still had some "aches and pains" but was feeling better overall.
Issues with his respiratory system date back to childhood in Argentina, when he had part of his lung removed.
Despite concerns for his health and undergoing CT scans last week, Pope Francis embarked on the longest journey of his papacy so far, a 12-day tour of Asian countries.
He's expected to travel over 20,000 miles as he makes stops in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore.
Once again he was seen in a wheelchair as he touched down in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, following a 13-hour flight from Rome. He's said to still be suffering from the effects of surgery on his intestine for a hernia in 2013, as well as painful knees and sciatica.
After taking time to rest from the long journey, Pope Francis is expected to attend an interfaith meeting in Jakarta’s Istiqlal mosque with representatives of the six religions that are officially recognized in the region.
A mass at Jakarta’s main stadium is expected to bring 60,000 people out to see him.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.