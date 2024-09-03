Pete Davidson 'Secretly Back in Rehab' After Brutal Break-Up and Admitting He Still Can't Kick Cannabis: 'He Took the Split Really Hard'

He's been to rehab at least seven times before, with the most recent stint ending last September.

The comedian has additionally been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder related to the death of his father, who was a New York City firefighter killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks when Davidson was only seven-years-old.

Davidson previously admitted: "I'm always depressed. I have to constantly bring myself out of it.

"My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away – and then I have to bring myself up again. I think I've hit it a few times [but] as long as you're around good, supportive people – and if you're strong enough – you'll be able to get out of it."