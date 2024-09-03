Your tip
Pete Davidson 'Secretly Back in Rehab' After Brutal Break-Up and Admitting He Still Can't Kick Cannabis: 'He Took the Split Really Hard'

Composite photo of Pete Davidson
Source: MEGA

Sources reveal Pete Davidson has checked himself into rehab after suffering a brutal breakup.

By:

Sept. 3 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Pete Davidson has secretly checked back into rehab after his brutal break-up from Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline.

The comedian was said to be teetering on the brink of a nervous breakdown and felt he had no choice but to check himself into a psychiatric facility in hopes of getting sober, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources claim since his break-up with Cline in July, Davidson, 30, has displayed increasingly unpredictable and erratic behavior.

pete davidson weed
Source: MEGA

Sources said Davidson took the split from Madelyn Cline 'very hard'.

One insider revealed: "Pete took the break-up very hard.

"For just a blink of an eye, he may have thought she was the one. They burned so brightly together and had so much in common."

The Saturday Night Live alum has a long history with substance abuse issues, including an addiction to the dangerous hallucinogen ketamine, which he claimed to have taken every day for four years.

pete davidson
Source: MEGA

Davidson has checked into rehab seven times before.

He's been to rehab at least seven times before, with the most recent stint ending last September.

The comedian has additionally been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder related to the death of his father, who was a New York City firefighter killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks when Davidson was only seven-years-old.

Davidson previously admitted: "I'm always depressed. I have to constantly bring myself out of it.

"My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away – and then I have to bring myself up again. I think I've hit it a few times [but] as long as you're around good, supportive people – and if you're strong enough – you'll be able to get out of it."

pete davidson
Source: MEGA

Davidson previously admitted to using cocaine, ketamine and marijuana.

During his Pete Davidson: Rehab Tour in Atlantic City, the comedian admitted to not being able to kick his cannabis habit.

He joked: "I did coke and ketamine and f------ all the pills and all that s---. All I have is weed left, so it’s almost over, but I’m holding on for a little bit longer."

This was after he said he checked into rehab in hopes of gaining clarity: "I never really did any other drugs, so I was like, 'I'm gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that’ll be helpful.

"So I go and I get off weed. They told me there, they’re like, 'You might be bipolar,' and I was like, 'OK.' So they're like, 'We're gonna try you on these meds.' And then I got out of rehab, and then I started smoking weed again – and I'm on meds."

After his latest breakdown, sources said his inner circle were pleading with him to ditch the Hollywood lifestyle and return to his blue-collar roots in Staten Island.

Sources said: "Pete should move in with his mom [Amy] and not look back.

"Life in the Hollywood fast lane continues to chew him up and spit him out and it's not healthy for someone with Pete's problems. He's just not solid enough to say 'no' when he has to."

pete davidson
Source: MEGA

Davidson also suffers from borderline personality disorder and PTSD from the death of his father in 9/11.

Spies claimed he felt especially used by reality star ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian, who loved basking in the all the publicity their relationship created. But sources close to Davidson said she just used him as a rebound from ex-husband Kanye West.

Insiders said: "Those are not the people who care deeply for him and want to see him at his best.

"Where's Kim when all the stuff goes down? Nowhere! But what do you expect from Hollywood?"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

