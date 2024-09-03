Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Elton John

Elton John Partially Blinded by 'Severe Eye Infection', 77-Year-Old Music Legend Reveals: 'I Am Healing'

Elton John
Source: MEGA

Elton John has been partially blinded by a 'severe eye infection', the 77-year-old musician revealed.

By:

Sept. 3 2024, Published 6:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Elton John is making a "slow" recovery from his latest health scare.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 77-year-old music legend has been battling partial blindness from a serious infection.

John made the announcement Tuesday in an Instagram post, writing: "Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @eltonjohn/instagram

John revealed he lost vision in one eye after suffering an infection.

He continued: "I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

John said he had been "quietly spending the summer recuperating at home", adding: "[I] am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."

In his post, he thanked the "excellent team of doctors and nurses" as well as his family, "who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks."

The news came just days before the release of the retired pop sensation's documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late. The Disney+ project follows John through his 49th and final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and chronicles the early days of his flourishing 50-year career.

Article continues below advertisement
elton johns blindsided and hurt by disney snubbing him from the lion king pp
Source: MEGA

John said he only had 'limited vision' in the infected eye.

MORE ON:
Elton John
Article continues below advertisement

John also gave his health update just weeks after RadarOnline.com reported his condition was called into question when he was caught urinating into a bottle in the middle of a shoe store in France. He had apparently been told there was no public restroom nearby, but it was unclear whether his urgency was due to a prostate issue or other health problem.

The Rocket Man singer, who retired from touring in 2023, has had multiple medical issues in recent years, battling pneumonia, persistent hip and knee trouble, prostate cancer and type 2 diabetes. He also had a pacemaker installed following a heart problem in 1999.

John struggled to walk onto the stage at Glastonbury last year and often has to sit down at events, occasionally even using a wheelchair.

Article continues below advertisement
elton johns blindsided and hurt by disney snubbing him from the lion king
Source: MEGA

The retired music legend has had several health scares in recent years.

Article continues below advertisement

He needed hip surgery following a fall in 2021 and was briefly hospitalized after another fall at home last summer.

The singer's weight fluctuations have also raised eyebrows. Last year, he gained 40 pounds, putting him at risk of further falls or heart attacks, and then dropped the weight again.

He joked at the time: "A lot of my shame comes from the way I've put on weight. It's been with me all my life. I go up and down like a bloody yo-yo! But I've really concentrated on that during lockdown and I've had a lot of help from people in the house."

John was also seen walking with a cane after undergoing knee replacement surgery in January.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.