Elton John Partially Blinded by 'Severe Eye Infection', 77-Year-Old Music Legend Reveals: 'I Am Healing'

John made the announcement Tuesday in an Instagram post , writing: "Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 77-year-old music legend has been battling partial blindness from a serious infection.

John revealed he lost vision in one eye after suffering an infection.

He continued: "I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

John said he had been "quietly spending the summer recuperating at home", adding: "[I] am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."

In his post, he thanked the "excellent team of doctors and nurses" as well as his family, "who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks."

The news came just days before the release of the retired pop sensation's documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late. The Disney+ project follows John through his 49th and final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and chronicles the early days of his flourishing 50-year career.