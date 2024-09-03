Lonely Hoda Kotb's Desperate Hunt for Love: 'Today' Show Star has 'Splashed a Fortune on Top Celebrity Matchmaker!'
Hoda Kotb is splurging on professional help in her increasingly desperate quest for love.
Insiders tell RadarOnline.com the Today show host hired a matchmaker in a last-ditch bid to find the one.
The 60-year-old TV personality has failed to rope Mr. Right in the two and a half years since her split from former fiancé Joel Schiffman, and a source claims: "Her dating life is still in the pan."
Kotb has steered clear of endlessly scrolling dating apps because she says she wants to avoid "weirdos". So she was thrilled when friends, including her Today co-star, Jenna Bush Hager, began setting her up on dates.
Our source shared: "She was convinced the best way was going on dates with guys vetted for her by her friends and coworkers.
"But so far it hasn't gone anywhere and now she's back to square one."
According to the insider, Kotb "feels it's time to raise the bar".
The source said: "She wants results and wants them now. So she's going all out to boost her chances by getting a premier matchmaker — only the best will work for her!"
The eternally optimistic morning show host remains convinced she'll find her match. She recently said on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast: "When I envision the romantic part of my life I can see it very clearly. I know it is coming for me."
Kotb and Schiffman continue coparenting daughters Haley and Hope, whom they adopted during their eight years together. Kotb took a break from dating to focus on her family in February of last year after Hope was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness.
Sources said at the time: "Her family comes first and is more important than looking for another man."
Kotb revealed she had finally broken her date-free streak in March when she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She gushed: "Something did happen the other day that hasn't happened in two years. I had a date! I had a date!"
But another insider told RadarOnline.com none of her potential suitors wanted to get serious.
The source said: "The guys she's dating are love 'em and leave 'em types.
"After a drink or two, they move on to the next conquest. She's an old-fashioned gal at heart and gets depressed when they don't call for a second date.
"She's clearly not vetting them properly!"
The insider added: "Everyone knows how she's still fixated on Joel – and this is just her trying to find a coping mechanism."
Meanwhile, Kotb's outspokenness about wanting to find love had reportedly drawn concern from her friends and coworkers.
A source shared: "She's proudly bragging that she's back in the dating scene to anyone who'll listen, but the feeling is she's rushing into it and setting herself up for a lonely heart."
We reached out to Kotb's reps for comment.
