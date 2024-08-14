Hoda Kotb, 60, Reveals Why She Split With Fiancé Joel Schiffman — as She Declares She’ll Soon Rebound With Dream Partner

Hoda Kotb gave her biggest hint yet as to why she and ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman called it quits, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Today host and Schiffman grew apart.

Kotb said in an interview: “I think when people are growing at two different paces it's hard to be in sync.”

The journalist, 60, called her ex of eight years “a great human being” and “one of the best people” she knows.