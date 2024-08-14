Tom Cruise’s New $223M Lovenest Slammed for Shielding ‘Shadowy Network’ of Residents — 3 Miles From London’s Scientology HQ!

He’s infamous for his love of secrecy.

And now RadarOnline.com can reveal Tom Cruise is being slammed for splurging $223million to join the ranks of the “shadowy” residents in one of the world’s most expensive – and controversial – buildings.

We exclusively told earlier this month how the 62-year-old Mission: Impossible A-lister has dropped a massive chunk of his estimated $600million fortune to move into a sprawling high-security pad that takes up an entire floor near the top of the ultra-exclusive One Hyde Park building in London, near Buckingham Palace – and which also sits only three miles from the Church of Scientology London at 146 Queen Victoria Street.