Hoda Kotb 'So Desperate For a Man She’s Petrifying Potential Lovers and Pals' With Lusty Antics: 'Her Hunger for Love is Frenzied and Ridiculous!'
The Today Show host Hoda Kotb is desperate for love after her split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.
RadarOniline.com can reveal the daytime talkshow host's behavior off-camera is starting to scare off potential suitors and friends.
Sources close to Kotb, 60, claim she is very vocal about her desire for love and her behavior is starting to worry many of her friends and coworkers.
Kotb said on her show in May: "One of the things I used to want when I met someone was 'does he like me? I hope he likes me,' rather than 'this is who I am.'"
She also joked she would be open to dating Kevin Costner after theYellowstone actor stopped by the show to promote his western epic, Horizon.
The host quipped: "Well, if the viewers want it."
Her joke reportedly prompted an eye-roll from staffers. One insider said: "Hoda's craving attention and doing it.the only way she knows how, on camera, but it's coming across as frenzied and a little ridiculous."
The source continued: "First, she threw herself at Kevin making it seem there was chemistry between them, which was delusional at."
"Then she plastered herself all over Paris on a sightseeing trip for Today that was a little too up close and personal and had little to do with the Olympics she was covering."
According to the Insider, Kotb's wardrobe has also taken on a more "edgier" approach adding it "shows too much skin in many people's opinion."
The source also claimed Kotb almost lost her top when the sundress she was wearing while covering the 2024 Games split at the side right under her breast.
A source close to Kotb said: "Those slip dresses and halter tops are backfiring on her. They just make her come off as desperate."
As RadarOniline.com recently reported, Kotb dropped the biggest hint as to why she and Schiffman didn't work out, suggesting they simply grew apart.
Kotb said in an interview: "I think when people are growing at two different paces it's hard to be in sync."
The journalist later added the Schiffman, who she had been with for the last eight years, "was a great human being" and “one of the best people" she knows.
She added: "And I feel like I’m a pretty great human being, but sometimes two great human beings together isn’t quite enough to make it work."
During the interview, Kotb also said she knew her "dream partner [was] coming", adding: "So many things have taken so much time to show up in my life and I don't mind it one bit."
Kotb said her newfound confidence stemmed from a shift in self-perspective, telling her co-host she finally felt like herself "for the first time in her life".
Her future partner, she added, would be "meeting the real her" and "not the version (they) might want, or not the version I’ll twist a little bit to fit (their) needs or what is appealing to (them)".
The TV personality declared confidently: "This is who I am, and I feel like once you get there your heart rests. You're like, 'Oh, this is what it feels like.' So when I close my eyes and see it, I see it."
