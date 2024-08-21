Hoda Kotb 'So Desperate For a Man She’s Petrifying Potential Lovers and Pals' With Lusty Antics: 'Her Hunger for Love is Frenzied and Ridiculous!'

The Today Show host Hoda Kotb is desperate for love after her split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

RadarOniline.com can reveal the daytime talkshow host's behavior off-camera is starting to scare off potential suitors and friends.

Sources close to Kotb, 60, claim she is very vocal about her desire for love and her behavior is starting to worry many of her friends and coworkers.