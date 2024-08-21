Ben Affleck 'is Probably Hollywood's Most INELIGIBLE Bachelor': 'Batman' Star's Exes Tell All About 'Chain-Smoking Grouchiness'
Ben Affleck has been branded Hollywood's most ineligible bachelor after estranged wife Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce.
Insiders cited the Oscar-winner's "grumpy and negative" demeanor coupled with a nasty chain-smoking habit as reasons he turned off J Lo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The source claimed life with Affleck, 52, was "not a lot of laughs".
Even ex-wife Jennifer Garner – with whom the Good Will Hunting star shares children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 – said it's not easy living with the "complicated" actor.
She claimed Affleck could be "cold" and "casts quite a shadow", as was evident in his frequent sour puss paparazzi shots.
Affleck's unpleasant disposition was said to be a play large part in his divorce from J Lo, 54.
A music industry source revealed: "Jenny has had enough and she really tried but she can do no more, it's not getting any better, it's worse."
In fact, the Jenny From the Block singer was reportedly "shocked" by negative press that cast her as the problem instead of her estranged husband.
Insiders said: "If people could see what she has really gone through they would be easier on her. Ben is a great guy but he can be grumpy and a downer ... if they saw how it really was, they would not attack her.
"He chain smokes and cusses and seems irritated a lot of the time. Great director and actor, but not a lot of laughs with him, you know? He is a wonderful father though."
Industry moles previously claimed Affleck's mood swings were heavily influenced by pressure to produce quality work.
Sources said: "He is now filming The Accountant 2 and the hours are really long, he is working hard at it and it's a lot to juggle with marriage and kids. So sometimes he is not in the best mood."
But Affleck appeared to be a "grouch" even while attending fun-spirited affairs like the 2023 Grammy Awards.
J Lo and Affleck attended the award show less than a year into their marriage. A subtle exchange caught by eagle-eyed viewers appeared to suggest there was trouble in paradise even in the midst of their newlywed phase.
Host Trevor Noah briefly sat by the couple and as the camera panned, J Lo was caught in frame as the pair was seemingly in the middle of a spat.
A lip-reader suggested J Lo told her beau to "stop" before instructing him to "look more friendly" and "motivated". Affleck was said to quip back, "I might".
It was the first of many awkward and tense exchanges caught on camera. A few months later, in May 2023, Affleck's feathers appeared to be ruffled while he was out and about with J Lo.
Paparazzi cameras caught an irritated Affleck as he opened his wife's car door. Initially it looked to be a sweet moment before his stone-cold "stressed" face offered another explanation – and he slammed the car door shut behind her.
Though fans blamed J Lo for putting Affleck in the spotlight when he appeared to want nothing to do with it, his long history of stressed moments have gone viral several times over in "Sad Affleck" memes.
