Hoda Kotb's Friends Worried 'Today' Show Co-Host is Headed for Heartbreak as She Jumps Back into Dating: Report

nbc hoda kotb absence today family health matterjpg
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb is back on the dating scene.

By:

Mar. 24 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Heartsick Hoda Kotb hasn't given up on looking for love, but sources reportedly claim she's been hooking up with random guys for fun — and friends fear fresh heartbreak will leave her in an even bigger funk, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources dish that despite friends' concerns, Kotb, 59, is "bragging" about diving back into the dating pool.

hoda kotb questioning today job daughter health scare pp
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Kotb is 'proudly bragging' about being back on the market.

"She's proudly bragging that she's back in the dating scene to anyone who'll listen, but the feeling is she's rushing into it and setting herself up for a lonely heart," an insider spilled to the National Enquirer.

It's been two long years since the Today show co-host and her longtime baby daddy and ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, 65, split up after eight years together.

savannah guthrie hoda kotb today show absences
Source: MEGA

Kotb recently revealed she had her first date in two years.

Kotb recently opened up about returning to the dating scene during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"Something did happen the other day that hasn't happened in two years," the Today show co-host revealed. "I had a date! I had a date!"

hoda kotb looking for love after joel schiffman split pp
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Insiders said Kotb's recent dates have been 'love 'em and leave 'em' types.

The 59-year-old morning show host yearned for a reconciliation earlier this year when Schiffman was spending so much time with their adoptive daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 4 — but a source snickered he only seemed to be interested in booty calls!

"Everyone knows how she's still fixated on Joel, and this is just her trying to find a coping mechanism," a tipster tattled. "The guys she's dating are love 'em and leave 'em types."

//Hoda Kotb Fiance Joel Schiffman Romance Secrets Exposed
Source: Courtesy Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Kotb's last relationship was with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

"After a drink or two, they move on to the next conquest," the insider explained of Kotb's potential suitors. "She's an old-fashioned gal at heart and gets depressed when they don't call for a second date."

"She's clearly not vetting them properly!" the source claimed.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kotb's reps for comment.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kotb took a break from dating to focus on her family last year. Kotb was focused on her family after daughter Hope was admitted to the ICU for an undisclosed illness.

Sources said that "her family comes first and is more important than looking for another man."

The insider added that Kotb embraced the single life, "She doesn't think she'll find anyone to replace Joel anyway, so why bother?"

Before she was focused on her family in the wake of her daughter's health concerns, insiders dished Kotb was actively looking for love.

Insiders said Kotb was "flirting up a storm" while "looking to find an ordinary Joe" to replace her ex-fiancé!

