'I'm Embarrassed': Pete Davidson Attended Aretha Franklin's Funeral While High on Ketamine

“It’s embarrassing when you’re not on ketamine anymore, though,” Davidson said. “I’m embarrassed. I was out and about like that. That’s not cool, you know?”

“Yeah, I have to live with that,” he continued. “(Aretha) will never know, but still, that’s not the point. You know what I mean?"

“I’m so high, I thought it would be a good idea to go up to her family and go, ‘Hey, I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts,'” Davidson said, referring to Franklin’s signature song Respect.

Franklin died on August 16, 2018, at 76, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was laid to rest in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan, following a celebration of her life at the 4,000-seat Greater Grace Temple, where she was given a six-hour-long service with 18 performers and more than 15 speakers.