'I'm Embarrassed': Pete Davidson Attended Aretha Franklin's Funeral While High on Ketamine
The King of Staten Island actor Pete Davidson opened up about being high on ketamine when he attended the funeral of music legend Aretha Franklin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Davidson, who recently released his Netflix special titled Turbo Fonzarelli on Tuesday, January 9, revealed during the stand-up comedy show that he attended the 2018 memorial service of the soul icon while under the influence with his at-the-time fiance Ariana Grande.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration describes Ketamine as a dissociative anesthetic with some hallucinogenic effects. The drug is known to alter users' perception of sight and sound, making them feel devoid of pain and out of control of their surroundings.
“It’s embarrassing when you’re not on ketamine anymore, though,” Davidson said. “I’m embarrassed. I was out and about like that. That’s not cool, you know?”
“Yeah, I have to live with that,” he continued. “(Aretha) will never know, but still, that’s not the point. You know what I mean?"
“I’m so high, I thought it would be a good idea to go up to her family and go, ‘Hey, I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts,'” Davidson said, referring to Franklin’s signature song Respect.
Franklin died on August 16, 2018, at 76, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was laid to rest in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan, following a celebration of her life at the 4,000-seat Greater Grace Temple, where she was given a six-hour-long service with 18 performers and more than 15 speakers.
Davidson most recently checked into rehab in June 2023 after addressing his post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder.
A close friend of the comedian told TMZ that his friends are rallying behind him. They also told the outlet Davidson periodically checks himself in to work on these issues and better himself.
Some psychiatrists have claimed ketamine can be a life-changing solution in a controlled medical setting for those unresponsive to conventional medications. The approved medical product is used as an injectable short-lasting anesthetic for people and animals, as well as a nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression.
The drug has made national headlines in recent months following the death of actor Matthew Perry. The actor was reportedly receiving ketamine infusion therapy as a treatment for depression and anxiety. According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, the Friends star died due to the "acute effects" of the drug.