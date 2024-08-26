Travis Kelce Pleading With Traumatized Taylor Swift to Increase Security in Wake of Thwarted ISIS Suicide Bomb Plot — After She Begs Him to Do the Same
Travis Kelce is pleading with Taylor Swift to increase her security after three suspects came frighteningly close to launching an ISIS-inspired terror attack at one of her concerts – and the pop superstar is said to be begging her NFL beau to do the same.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Kelce, 34, "hated having to sit back and do nothing" after Swift, also 34, was forced to cancel three Vienna shows earlier this month in the wake of the thwarted suicide bomb plot.
An insider said: "Travis is advising her to make her own safety a top priority and wants her to get even more security.
"He can't do much else, aside from pray that she'll be OK. It's been so horrible, he hated having to sit back and do nothing but wait."
The source continued: "He wanted to rush to her side to protect her but obviously he couldn't do that.
"She had plenty of bodyguards to keep her safe, but still, it left him feeling pretty helpless."
Swift was forced to cancel the Austrian leg of her Eras Tour on August 7 after main suspect Beran A. and two suspected accomplices were arrested in connection with the foiled terrorist plot.
The trio planned to "carry out an attack using explosives and knives" outside the Ernst Happel Stadium venue where Swift was scheduled to perform on August 8, 9 and 10.
Domestic Intelligence Agency head Omar Haijawi-Pirchner said: "He wanted to carry out an attack in the area outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using the knives or even using the explosive devices he had made.
"His aim was to kill himself and a large number of people during the concert."
More than 100,000 of Swift's fans were affected as a result of the canceled shows – but Kelce was said to be "proud" of his superstar girlfriend for "doing the right thing" and calling the concerts off.
The insider continued: "Money isn't everything and Travis is proud of Taylor for doing the right thing and canceling her shows.
"Putting her life and the lives of her fans at risk simply isn't worth it, no matter how disappointing it is for people or how much money it cost her."
- Taylor Swift Reunites With Travis Kelce at Rhode Island Beach House After Thwarted ISIS-Inspired Terrorist Attack Wreaks Tour Havoc
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Keeping Relationship Alive With Bedtime Zoom Calls' Amid Reports She's at 'Wit's End' Over Long-Distance Love
- Taylor Swift 'Desperate for Lover Travis Kelce to Beef Up Security After ISIS Bomb Plot': 'It Sickens Her He Is a Target Due to Her Fame'
Swift finally broke her silence on the thwarted terrorist attack on Instagram after she officially wrapped the European leg of her Eras Tour on Thursday.
She wrote: "Walking onstage in London was a rollercoaster of emotions.
"Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.
"But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Swift was also left feeling worried sick for Kelce after a man threatened to shoot the Kansas City Chief during a Morgan Wallen concert on August 2.
The Folklore songstress begged Kelce to beef up his security – and even reportedly offered to pay for it – after suspect Aaron Brown was charged with making a terroristic threat.
An insider said at the time: "Taylor's had threats against her as well, but she takes some comfort in having a huge team of security people watching her back.
"It sickens her that Travis has been made a target due to her fame. And she wants him to hire a small army to guard him in public."
Swift and Kelce have since reunited in Rhode Island following the end of the European leg of The Eras Tour. She has almost two months off before the tour picks back up in Florida on October 18.
The Cruel Summer hitmaker is also expected to attend Kelce's first game of the NFL season when the Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens in Kansas City on September 5.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.