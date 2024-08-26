Travis Kelce Pleading With Traumatized Taylor Swift to Increase Security in Wake of Thwarted ISIS Suicide Bomb Plot — After She Begs Him to Do the Same

Travis Kelce is pleading with Taylor Swift to increase her security after three suspects came frighteningly close to launching an ISIS-inspired terror attack at one of her concerts – and the pop superstar is said to be begging her NFL beau to do the same.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Kelce, 34, "hated having to sit back and do nothing" after Swift, also 34, was forced to cancel three Vienna shows earlier this month in the wake of the thwarted suicide bomb plot.

An insider said: "Travis is advising her to make her own safety a top priority and wants her to get even more security.