Panic-Stricken Travis Kelce ‘Immediately’ Called Taylor Swift After Thwarted ISIS ‘Bloodbath’ Plot Forces Artist to Cancel Sold-Out Shows
Travis Kelce was terrified for Taylor Swift’s safety after news broke that her shows had been canceled due to a terrorist threat.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the NFL star, 34, “immediately” phoned Swift after learning of the planned terrorist attacks ahead of her Vienna, Austria, shows.
Kelce — who has been dating Swift for over a year — was “very concerned” about his lady, an insider dished.
Kelce's comments were shared by an insider to Page Six.
However, the Chiefs tight end isn’t expected to be jetting over to Europe to comfort his girlfriend, as the athlete is deep into training for the 2024 football season, which begins on Sept. 5.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Swift canceled her three upcoming shows in Austria this weekend after police officials arrested two teenage suspects who allegedly targeted Swift’s Eras Tour. Concert organizer Barracuda Music wrote via Instagram: “With confirmation from the government officials of a planned terrorist attack … we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety."
The two unnamed suspects, aged 17 and 19, allegedly planned to drive a bomb-filled vehicle up to the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna and kill fans with machetes and the explosives, security officials shared.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said in a statement: “The suspects actually had very specific and detailed plans … to leave a bloodbath in their wake.”
Officials also confirmed that the teens had been hired to work security prior to the event. The two allegedly fell in with radical ISIS ideologies and pledged allegiance to the Islamic state.
Swift, 34, has not publicly addressed the threats or the shows’ cancelations.
However, Swifties in Europe have decided to be anything but silent.
Videos across social media show hundreds of Swift fans congregated on multiple streets in Vienna to show their love for the artist.
In one of the videos, a crowd gathered on Cornelia street — which Vienna reportedly relabeled to honor Swift's song of the same name — where they chanted her biggest hits. The sea of fans happily sang Cruel Summer, with one person holding a “(friendship) bracelet trading spot” sign in the distance.
Another video shows Swifties singing together in a separate area of the city — appropriately named Singer Street — belting out another one of Swift’s hits.
At this time, it is unclear if Swift will attempt to reschedule the canceled dates, but it appears unlikely as the artist’s website lists that refunds for the Vienna tickets will be issued “in the next 10 business days”.
Swift’s next tour stop is a five-day stint at London’s Wembley Stadium alongside powerhouse acts Paramore, Suki Waterhouse and more.
The musician’s European leg ends on December 8 with, hopefully, no more crazy incidents.