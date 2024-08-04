Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce and Chiefs Teammate Patrick Mahomes ‘Faced Double-Assassination Threat at Morgan Wallen Gig’ — Suspect Charged With Making ‘Terroristic Threat’
A man was charged for making a 'terroristic threat' after allegedly threatening to shoot Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce and his teammate Patrick Mahomes at a Morgan Wallen concert at Arrowhead Stadium.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that on Friday, August 2, Kelce and Mahomes were mentioned in the tweet noticed by police overseeing security for the event. However, a statement from prosecutors only says the assassination threats were made to "two members of the Chiefs organization".
Jean Peters Baker, a Jackson County prosecutor, said that Aaron Brown of Winchester, Illinois, was charged after police saw his tweet.
The statement read: "Officers were monitoring threats at a planned concert when they observed on X (Twitter) a threat against two individuals, who were members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization, were present at the event."
"The defendant confirmed to police where he was located at Arrowhead. The concert was delayed for 40 minutes while the defendant was located."
Police documents say Brown deleted the tweet and told officers, "It was a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake."
Mahomes was at the concert with his wife, Brittany, and, although Kelce is still dating Swift, she couldn't join him at the Kansas show because she was in the middle of the Europe leg of her hugely successful Eras Tour.
Brown was also at the Wallen show with his girlfriend who reportedly told him not to post the tweet.
During the performance, Wallen wore a number 7 Chiefs jersey, associated with Mahomes and Kelce's teammate Harrison Butker. Notably, the jersey had Wallen's name on the back instead of Butker's.
Mahomes and Kelce are regarded as the two biggest stars in the Chiefs organization. Nonetheless, the number 7 jersey is usually associated with Butker, who faced a massive backlash earlier this year with comments he made at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, about women's roles.
Butker told female graduates: "I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."
"I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."