Meghan Markle Announces She’s ‘Only Scraped the Surface’ of Chatting About Her Suicidal Thoughts — Three Years After Telling Oprah She Didn’t Want to ‘Be Alive Anymore’

In an interview with CBS, Meghan and Harry discussed the impetus behind the initiative, emphasizing the importance of creating a safe space for parents to seek help.

She told the network: "I think when you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey, certainly part of mine, is being able to be really open about it,"

"I haven't really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way. And I would never want someone else to be making those sorts of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed."