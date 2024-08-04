Meghan Markle Announces She’s ‘Only Scraped the Surface’ of Chatting About Her Suicidal Thoughts — Three Years After Telling Oprah She Didn’t Want to ‘Be Alive Anymore’
On her 43rd birthday, Meghan Markle revealed that she has "only scraped the surface" of discussing the suicidal thoughts she had while working as a royal in the UK, as she launches a campaign with her husband, Prince Harry, aimed at tackling child safety online.
The campaign, known as The Parents' Network, seeks to provide support for parents and caregivers in navigating the challenges of the digital world.
In an interview with CBS, Meghan and Harry discussed the impetus behind the initiative, emphasizing the importance of creating a safe space for parents to seek help.
She told the network: "I think when you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey, certainly part of mine, is being able to be really open about it,"
"I haven't really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way. And I would never want someone else to be making those sorts of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed."
The dutchess hopes to inspire others by being open about her past trauma. She said: 'If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything's okay, then that's worth it ... I'll take a hit for that."
The couple also met with parents who tragically lost their children to suicide.
The Duchess of Sussex previously disclosed her suicidal thoughts in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, recounting a harrowing moment when she told her husband she "didn't want to be alive anymore."
Despite reaching out for help, Meghan felt unsupported by the Buckingham Palace HR department, as she was not considered a "paid employee."
Meghan also shared her feelings of isolation within the royal family, revealing that after joining them, she felt stripped of her personal belongings. She found solace in her husband, Prince Harry, who she credits with "saving her life" by agreeing to move to Los Angeles.
The initiative launched by Meghan and Harry aims to prevent further tragedies like those experienced by the parents they met during the CBS interview.
Through their Archewell Foundation, the couple has created a community where individuals can come together to address the harmful effects of social media on young people.
As part of the campaign, a video featuring parents who lost their children to suicide due to online harm has been shared on the foundation's website.
In addition, guides focusing on social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok have been made available to help caregivers better protect their children online.