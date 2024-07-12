Reality: CBS Threatens to Sue ‘Big Brother’ Author Over Wild Claims It ‘Intentionally Casts Racists’ and ‘Categorically Avoids Casting Transgender Applicants’
CBS has threatened to sue the author of a bombshell tell-all about the network’s hit reality show Big Brother after the writer accused the popular program of shocking wrongdoing.
A cease-and-desist letter issued to author Brody Stuart-Verner on June 21, and now obtained by RadarOnline.com, shows the cable giant threaten the Big Brother fan over what it called “inaccurate statements” and “unsubstantiated claims” in his tome The Big Brother Bible: 25 Years of America's Summertime Guilty Pleasure.
Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs Andy Wong wrote: “CBS is exploring its legal and other options due to your book being rife with inaccurate statements and unsubstantiated claims, some of which may be the basis for defamation and other claims against you.”
Two of Stuart-Verner’s most startling accusations included claims the Big Brother producers “intentionally cast racists” and “categorically avoid casting transgender applicants” on the show.
CBS’ legal team refuted Stuart-Verner’s accusations as “false” and “untrue” and demanded the Big Brother Bible writer “retract and correct all false and unsubstantiated statements in [his] book immediately.”
The cease-and-desist letter obtained by RadarOnline.com charged: “CBS hereby demands that you retract and correct all false and unsubstantiated statements in your book immediately and that you cease repeating and take down immediately all such false and unsubstantiated statements on social media.”
If not, the cable giant threatened to sue Stuart-Verner for defamation.
Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs Andy Wong also warned: “CBS will monitor your activity for any further reckless and unfounded statements as well as any further attempts to secure the participation of past series participants and production personnel without express consent from CBS and Big Brother.”
Stuart-Verner, in an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com on Friday, admitted he was disappointed to receive the cease-and-desist letter from CBS’ legal team last month.
The Big Brother Bible confirmed he responded to the network’s letter on June 28 after consulting his legal counsel, and he has not heard back from the cable giant since its initial threat on June 21.
Stuart-Verner told RadarOnline.com: “As a longtime fan of Big Brother, I was extremely bummed to receive a cease-and-desist from CBS.
“On advice of an attorney, I responded on June 28, and offered CBS the opportunity to clarify any portions of the book they disagree with. To date, I have not yet received further correspondence.”
The author speculates CBS’ cease-and-desist letter was nothing but a “scare tactic” meant to have him shelve The Big Brother Bible – a “scare tactic” that “backfired.”
He said: “In my view, this was a scare tactic that backfired. Upon sharing the cease-and-desist publicly, my book sales doubled.
“CBS is a bully, and given the network is in dire financial straits, you would think they would have greater priorities than targeting a writer in Canada.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to CBS for comment but has not heard back.