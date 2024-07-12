Reality: CBS Threatens to Sue ‘Big Brother’ Author Over Wild Claims It ‘Intentionally Casts Racists’ and ‘Categorically Avoids Casting Transgender Applicants’

CBS has threatened to sue the author of a bombshell tell-all about the network’s hit reality show Big Brother after the writer accused the popular program of shocking wrongdoing.

A cease-and-desist letter issued to author Brody Stuart-Verner on June 21, and now obtained by RadarOnline.com, shows the cable giant threaten the Big Brother fan over what it called “inaccurate statements” and “unsubstantiated claims” in his tome The Big Brother Bible: 25 Years of America's Summertime Guilty Pleasure.