'Big Brother' Contestant Luke Valentine Caught Using N-word on Live Feeds

Source: CBS
Source: CBS
By:

Aug. 9 2023, Updated 1:51 p.m. ET

UPDATE - 11:42 AM PST - CBS has announced Luke has been removed from the house. “Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show," the network said.

A Big Brother contestant was caught using the N-word in conversation with other housemates, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Livestream cameras captured the tense moment sparked by season 25 contestant Luke Valentine, 30.

On Wednesday morning, viewers tuned into the live stream feed and were shocked by Valentine's casual use of the racial slur.

Cameras rolled as Valentine was talking to three other contestants Cory Wurtenberger, Hisam Goueli and Jared Fields, who is Black.

"We were in the f------ (inaudible) room, N----," Valentine told his castmates, who immediately reacted to slur.

Wurtenberger and Goueli were noticeably uncomfortable by the comment, as Valentine attempted to correct himself by saying "Dude."

Valentine double-down on the awkward moment he created by trying to laugh off the remark, but Wurtenberger and Goueli weren't having it.

Fields appeared to joke with Valentine and told him, "Yo, you're off the f------ ledge," as Valentine apologized for the word.

Given the strategy of Big Brother, it was unclear if Fields wasn't actually upset with Valentine or if he was merely playing it cool.

While Fields later addressed the conversation with Valentine and claimed, "I don't give a f---" about the use of the word, longtime Big Brother fans wondered if CBS producers felt differently.

In the past, contestants have been removed from the show for similar situations.

The CBS reality show is no stranger to controversy or white contestants using the N-word on camera, for that matter. Just a few years ago, in 2018, season 20 contestant Kaitlyn Herman used the racial slur when she was seen rapping along to Drake's 0 to 100.

In the same season, cast mates Angela Rummans and Rachel Swindler were talking about the color of their fake tans and used the word "ghetto" to describe their tones.

"My stomach is as dark as Bay," Swindler told Rummans, referring to Black cast mate Bayleigh Dayton. "I can’t be in the sun for two days straight. I will change ethnicities. I already have."

"I’m looking ghetto here with the skin coloration," Rummans replied back.

