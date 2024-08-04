Adele Off the Wagon: Singer Reveals How She Beats Hangovers After Going Back to the Bottle — Despite ‘Borderline Alcoholism’ in 20s

The talented artist, worth an estimated $220 million, had given up alcohol last year after confessing to struggles with drinking during her twenties. However, now Adele has embraced moderation and shared her secret to enjoying a drink without suffering the consequences the next day.

In front of 80,000 fans, Adele disclosed her unique strategy, telling her audience: "Hydrate while you dehydrate is what I like to say because I can really drink. I'm British. The key to being able to drink all day and all night is to have a glass of alcohol, you have a glass of water, you have a glass of alcohol, you have a glass of water. So you're hydrating while you dehydrate."