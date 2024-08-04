Your tip
Adele Off the Wagon: Singer Reveals How She Beats Hangovers After Going Back to the Bottle — Despite ‘Borderline Alcoholism’ in 20s

Photo of Adele
Source: MEGA

Adele began her month-long residency in Germany.

By:

Aug. 4 2024, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Adele, the Grammy Award-winning singer with a knack for mending broken hearts with her emotional ballads, seems to have found the perfect remedy for avoiding a hangover — hydration.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that this revelation comes after she kicked off her much-anticipated month-long residency in Germany at a purpose-built stadium in Munich.

adele off the wagon singer beats hangovers borderline alcoholism
Source: MEGA

Adele claims she found the perfect remedy for avoiding a hangover.

The talented artist, worth an estimated $220 million, had given up alcohol last year after confessing to struggles with drinking during her twenties. However, now Adele has embraced moderation and shared her secret to enjoying a drink without suffering the consequences the next day.

In front of 80,000 fans, Adele disclosed her unique strategy, telling her audience: "Hydrate while you dehydrate is what I like to say because I can really drink. I'm British. The key to being able to drink all day and all night is to have a glass of alcohol, you have a glass of water, you have a glass of alcohol, you have a glass of water. So you're hydrating while you dehydrate."

adele off the wagon singer beats hangovers borderline alcoholism
Source: MEGA

Adele is a 16-time Grammy Winning singer.

Adele was met with cheers from her audience as she asked: “Are any of you drunk though?”

She added: “I can’t wait to have a drink on Sunday. Oh my God. Putting the show together is crazy. I can’t believe we chose to do it for fun.”

“It’s so high pressure, and I get very, very stressed. Although I will tell you something, I know I need to do a couple of songs, but I also just like talking to people. Sorry, I don’t really get out of the house very much.”

adele off the wagon singer beats hangovers borderline alcoholism
Source: MEGA

Adele had a very successful year-long residency in Vegas.

The I Drink Wine singer said she missed having a tipple during her residency in Las Vegas.

She said: “It’s boring. I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties, but I miss it so much. I cut out caffeine.”

During her shows at Caesars Palace, Adele joked with her audiences, telling them: “The more you drink, the better I sound.”

Source: radar

According to the Daily Mail, Adele went on a swearing tirade on the first night of her series of shows in Munich, burping into the microphone and crying to her fans in attendance.

The singer told her fans: "See you soon, I’m bloody s------ myself. F--- it. I am f------ s------ it."

"I can’t believe we do this for pleasure ... I’m still very nervous. I can’t breathe properly. I’m very f------ frightened."

Two hours into the show, the singer said: "I am so relieved I am near the end. I have been s------ myself the whole f------ show."

