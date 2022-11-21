Sin City Diva: Adele Throws 'Hissy Fit' At Caesars Palace Over Suite, Moves To Rival Hotel Wynn For Months-Long Residency
Despite finally kicking off her Las Vegas residency, the drama keeps coming for Adele in Sin City. Rumor has it the Grammy winner had a "hissy fit" over the suite offered by Caesars Palace as part of her residency deal, opting to stay further down the strip at the rival hotel Wynn, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Adele is said to have ruthlessly "snubbed" Caesars after abruptly canceling her residency in the final hour earlier this year. The Hello hitmaker, 34, left fans — and the hotel — hanging for months, not making her Vegas debut until this weekend. But this outlet has discovered that while she moved ahead with her Caesars residency, there is still friction behind the scenes — and her choice to allegedly snub the hotel by turning down its most lavish accommodation isn't helping matters.
Caesers reportedly offered Adele their luxurious accommodation at Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino with a built-in butler, but that was allegedly not good enough for the superstar, who was expected to stay there with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, until March 2023.
According to Daily Mail, Adele will be staying in a bungalow on a golf course further down the road at Caesers' rival Wynn resort.
So, instead of heading across the street after finishing her two-hour Weekends With Adele set, the I Drink Wine singer will get in a car and travel down the strip to lay her head down at Wynn's Fairway Villas, reportedly costing $30,000 a night.
The hotel jump went down on Saturday, one day after her residency debut. A line of cars, with one holding Adele, was spotted leaving Ceasars and heading to Wynn after her show.
"It’s not clear what caused the move, but obviously it is unusual for Adele not to be staying at Caesars and locally gossip has been spreading," an insider divulged, adding Caesars should be humiliated over the debacle.
"Vegas is well used to divas, and I am sure that the feeling is that whatever makes her feel comfortable is OK, but this is embarrassing for Caesars," the source said.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Adele was on her fans' naughty list after she pulled the plug on her Vegas residency just one day before its weekend debut in January. At the time, she cried COVID-19, but RadarOnline.com discovered that the REAL reason for her cancelation went deeper than that.
Adele later addressed the cancelation, calling it the "worst moment" of her career.