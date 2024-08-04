Trump Legal Blow: Judge Chucks Out Bid to Dismiss 2020 Election Meddling Case — ‘There’s No Meaningful Evidence’

The case, which centers around accusations of Trump spearheading a widespread effort to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost to Joe Biden, returned to the federal court in Washington DC after a Supreme Court ruling granted Trump partial immunity from prosecution.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that Judge Chutkan said Trump's legal team had provided “no meaningful evidence” the former president had been prosecuted for "vindictive and political purposes".

The former president has denied any wrongdoing and has previously claimed the Biden administration is behind the prosecution as part of a "political witch hunt" to sway voters in the 2024 election.